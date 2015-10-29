The Third Republican Debate Was an Exercise in Economic Fantasy

The award for smartest and most deceptive dodge of the night goes to Marco Rubio. Harwood pointed out that, according to the Tax Foundation, Rubio’s plan would give “nearly twice as much gain in after-tax income to the top one percent as to people in the people in the middle of the income scale.” That is true, even under the most generous assumptions the conservative think tank makes: Under Rubio’s plan, the top one percent gains about 28 percent in after-tax income, including dynamic effects; the middle 40 to 50 percent sees just a 16 percent increase.

Rubio flat out denied this: “You’re wrong, in fact the largest after-tax gains is for people at the lower end of the tax spectrum under my plan." When Harwood tried to interrupt, Rubio simply retorted that it wasn’t the first time the moderator had the facts wrong. “You had a story on it and you had to go back and correct it,” he said. "No, I did not," Harwood answered. "You did. No, you did," Rubio insisted. But unlike the other GOP candidates, Rubio did endeavor to explain exactly why Harwood had gotten his numbers wrong, suggesting that he was looking at the absolute numbers instead of percentage increases. “The math is, five percent of a million is a lot more than five percent of a thousand,” he explained.

Rubio’s dodge was the most effective because it contained a degree of truth. In the analysis that Harwood cited, the poorest 10 percent of Americans would see a far greater percentage change in after-tax income than the top one percent, with an estimated 56 percent bump under Rubio’s plan. That’s because Rubio’s plan also includes changes like a new child tax credit that would help lower-income families. But outside of the very poorest Americans, Rubio's plan would still benefit the one percent more than everyone else on the income spectrum. That's largely because it eliminates capital gains, dividends, and estate taxes entirely, disproportionately benefit the very wealthiest. (The caveat here is there isn't a good benchmark for the Tax Foundation's analysis; less ideological experts like the Tax Policy Center say Rubio hasn't given enough details to even properly analyze the plan's impact.)