The Third Republican Debate Was an Exercise in Economic Fantasy

From beginning to end, the third Republican debate had an air of unreality. Faced with two hours' worth of uncomfortable questions about their economic policy positions, the candidates could respond only by finding one way after another to cocoon themselves from the truth.

As I wrote before the debate, the debate on CNBC could have—and should have—been an opportunity for the candidates to roll out some tangible, realistic policies targeted to help working- and middle-class Americans, and to counter the 2016 Democrats' laundry list of proposals geared toward working families. Aside from a brief exchange on education reform, that just didn't happen. Instead, what stood out was the candidates' refusal to own up to the details of the one policy they have embraced as an economic panacea for all Americans: Huge, deficit-busting tax cuts that disproportionately benefit the wealthy over ordinary Americans—the same supply-side logic that informed George W. Bush's economic policy.

So the candidates spent the night in a defensive crouch on some of the most detailed—and least realistic—proposals they're campaigning on. CNBC moderator John Harwood first tried to get Donald Trump to confront the fanciful thinking undergirding his $12 trillion tax plan, citing economic experts across the political spectrum who've discredited his assertion that his huge (sorry: HUUGE) tax cuts would somehow pay for themselves. “They said you have as good a chance of cutting taxes that much without increasing the deficit as you would of flying away from that podium by flapping your arms,” Harwood quipped.

Trump essentially asserted that he could, in fact, fly. “Then you have to get rid of Larry Kudlow, who sits on your panel, who's a great guy, who came out the other day and said, I love Trump's tax plan,” he told Harwood. (Indeed, Kudlow is equally untethered to reality in his pre-debate embrace of Trump’s tax logic.) Harwood attempted to press Trump further on the price tag of his plan, which the conservative Tax Foundation says would cost $8 trillion even if you took into account the potential effect the cuts would have on economic growth. Harwood’s co-moderators cut off the exchange before Trump could respond—only to segue into another futile attempt to confront a leading GOP candidate with the actual math of his tax plan.