The Grand Illusions of the Republican Party

John Kasich entered last night's Republican debate champing at the bit and raring for a fight. Asked a standard job interview question about his greatest weakness, he launched into a tirade against front-running candidates Donald Trump and Ben Carson, saying that the Republican Party was on the “verge, perhaps, of picking someone who cannot do this job.” Kasich explicitly named their signature positions as being “fantasy” politics. “I've watched to see people say that we should dismantle Medicare and Medicaid and leave the senior citizens out in the cold,” the Ohio governor said. “I've heard them talk about deporting 10 or 11 [million] people here from this country out of this country, splitting families. I've heard about tax schemes that don't add up, that put our kids in a deeper hole than they are today.”

Kasich’s line of attack wasn’t a complete surprise. He made the same accusation earlier in the week, saying that the proposals coming out of the Republican primary were “just crazy.”

In so aggressively tackling the polling front-runners, Kasich took a big gamble—which he lost. He was, after all, going after figures who are a magnitude more successful than he has been in this race. As an experienced professional politician with executive experience as the governor of a large Midwestern state, Kasich is exactly the type of candidate Republican voters are rejecting this year. According to The Huffington Post’s aggregation of the polls, as of yesterday Trump stood at 32.5 percent of support, Carson at 21.8 percent, and Kasich at a mere 3.1 percent.

The risk of attacking Trump and Carson is, of course, that you might alienate their supporters. For this reason, other Republican candidates have been wary about going after the front-runners.