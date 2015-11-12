... advocating fascism in and for America... I think the American system de jure is probably quite good enough, if there were only 500 men with guts and the sense to use it or even with the capacity of answering letters, or printing a paper.

Apparently he had no idea what he was doing would get him into trouble. He did not swerve from his belief that he was

... only trying to tell the people of Europe and America how they could avoid war by learning the facts about money.

Pound easily could haw become an Italian citizen, saving himself from later grief. But regularly he went to the American embassy to maintain his United States citizenship; he wanted,' he says, to reaffirm his faith in the Constitution. Early in 1942 he made an attempt to get on the diplomatic train that took Americans from Italy to Lisbon for passage to the United States, but he was refused permission to join the group. Consequently, he remained in Rapallo. He says he was asked by the Italian if he would make some broadcasts. Anything that would save mankind was worth a try. He maintains that he was not forced to speak, that "no scripts were prepared for me by anybody, and I spoke only when I wanted to." At the beginning of each talk it was stated that he had no connection with the Italian government, that he was speaking only as an American citizen. He wanted to save the Constitution, to warn the people against usurers who, he said, destroy us.

His radio talks fit a description Yeats gave the Cantos:

... nervous obsession, nightmare, stammering confusion; he is an economist, poet, politician, raging at malignants with inexplicable characters and motives, grotesque figures out of a child's book of beasts

(like Ulysses, the Cantos are based upon characters from history and fiction, upon an economy, motives, politics, all explicable within the poem's massive epic organization). When, he was bought to the United States in an Army C-54 on November 18, 1945, he declared:

If freedom of speech doesn't apply on the radio—i the age of radio ... I'd die for an idea all right, but to die for an idea I've forgotten is too much, Does anyone have the faintest idea what I sai?

That is, he did not realize he had said anything to arrest him for,

He had gone to the authorities in Italy in 1945 to tell them he had heard they were looking for him. After some deliberation and incredulity, they accepted him as a prisoner. The report on his confinement at Pisa, where The Pisan Cantos had their birth, is best found in the Cantos themselves and in "The Background of The Pisan Cantos" David Park Williams (Poetry, January, 1949) who was a literate guard at the Disciplinary Training Center where Pound was interned from May through October, 1945. The Center possessed half dozen cages and sixty boxes which served as cells for "incorrigibles." Dangerous prisoners, such as the Lane gang members (Canto LXXI) were placed in cages made of heavy wire, "enabling guards," Williams says. "to keep a 24-hour watch on those within." Apparently, the Army feared that Italian fascists would attempt t rescue Pound, for a special cage wis built for him, the "gorilla cage" of Canto LXXXIII.

"Ha, I was a dangerous criminal!" Pound said later.

... They thought I was a dangerous wild man and were scared of me. I had a guard night and day and when they built a cage our of iron mats from airplane runways and put me in the cage for the merriment of all, they posted a guard outside. Soldiers used to come up to the cage and look at me. Some of them brought me food. Old Ez was a prize exhibit..

He slept on the cement floor of the cage ("so kissed the earth after sleeping on concrete"). Tar paper was spread across the top to keep off the sun; he was given a pup tent to rig up isnide the bars at night. The closing couplet of of The Pisan Cantos thus takes on poignancy:

If the hoar frost grips thy tent Thou wilt give thanks when night is spent

No one ever tried to rescue Pound.

Much of The Pisan Cantos describes this scene: the barbed-wire enclosure, the constant figures of the guards, the trainess (as the prisoners were called) punished with close-order drill after dark (they were given 14 hours of training daily), "sweatin' it out to the bumm drum" of the prison band with guards on horseback keeping watch over it "as the young horse whinnies against the tubes." Pound clung to a worn volume of Confucius. He read hour upon end, or simply sat," Williams says, "and "combed his ragged beard, watching the Pisa road where passers-by and occasional white oxen were visible"—

and there was a smell of mint under the tent flaps especially after the rain and a white ox on the road toward Pisa as if facing the tower dark sheep in the drill fields and on wet days were clouds in the mountain as if under the guard roosts. (Canto LXXIV)

Because of his poor health, Pound was moved from the cage after a few weeks to a pyramidal tent in the medical area, where he spent most of the summer and part of the fall of 1945, A prisoner gave him a packing-case for a table and there he was able to write. not was allowed to speak to him at any time. But some did:

as the greatest charity to be gound among those who have not

observed regulations

They don't know what to do with me,

so they put old Ex in a cage and flew him back to the United States ... They kept me in confinement on a starvation diet when I first got here, and I didn't see the sun for months.

He was arraigned for treason based on opinions aired via radio—the first American to be so charged. He called it a "damned fool idea" that he had betrayed his country; he was, he insisted, bent upon saving it.

That insistence became part of a nine-sentence report by for psychiatrists, three for the government, one retained by Pound's defense, which declared him mentally incompotent— "his self-appointed mission" to "save the Constitution." The report spoke of his "uncertain living," his being "eccentric," his "advancing years," called him "abnormally grandiose," referred to personality's "further distortion"—in, effect, a good description of the independent artist. The report was considered valid and Pound was delivered to St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Anacostia. He was at first placed with the criminally insane and the violent ward. He later said:

I met a very pleasant chap. We had many interesting conversations. He seemed no crazier than I. When I found out that he had been committed for killing his wife, I reconsidered my position.

At length, he was shifted to a more tranquil section, and there he remains.

For eleven years he has held his own court where he has been able, primarily in warm weather when he has been permitted afternoons outside the building (but never outside the hospital grounds) if accompanied by his wife. The Pounds have been married 43 years; Mrs. Pound's maiden name was, seriously and perhaps as symbolic and fanciful as anything in the Cantos, Dorothy Shakespeare. She never misses a day at the hospital. When she arrives, Pound greets her with a wave and and a kiss on her cheek.

And there, in his loose sweatshirt, an old GI overcoat, baggy trousers, heavy white socks, bedroom slippers, long underwear showing at his ankles, Pound sits on a char warm afternoons on the wide, lush, and sweeping lawns of the grounds and peers at his visitors beneath a green eyeshade. For his 71 years he is vigorous, still rough-bearded, still much, as Eliot described him in 1946 "...his restless energy—in which it is difficult to distinguish the energy from the restlessness and the fidgets ... a kind of resistance towards growing into any environment." Actually, he has the problem of too many visitors who seek advice, aid, answers, literary judgements, and just the thrill of looking at him, Evidently, rather than spend time with the planned intellectual games of the hospital, he has chosen to work o such matters as his The Classic Anthology Defined by Confucius published in 1954, and on the further Cantos (Section: Rock Drill) and translations. In an effort to organize his thinking, he has concentrated a good deal of chess.

As far back as 1949 Dr Frederic Weham, author of The Show of Violence and other psychiatric studies of criminal insanity,

... proved to the satisfaction of my own scientific conscience and that of many of my colleagues that according to the very statement given out by the authorities Ezra Pound was not legally insane and did not have any major disease which would render him legally insane.

And in the American Journal of Psychotherapy, Dr. Wetham further explore the insanity decision: in Italy, Pound was declared "sane and able to stand trial for treason" by Army Psychiatrists; if he had been tried, by now he would have served his sentence and would have been released along with Axis Sally and the others.

Ironically, Pound's possibilities of being set free were probably more damaged by his having received the Bollingen Award for The Pisan Cantos. A furor arose, not only among those preoccupied with literature, but also from house-wives who wanted hum hanged and businessman who would have him shot—T.S. Eliot, one of the Fellows, was blamed for controlling the committee's votes, although as Malcolm Cowley pointed out (in the New Republic), Eliot "neither nominated The Pisan Cantos for the prize nor argued that it was the best book to choose; he merely cast one vote for it among eleven." The question of the separation of poet from his work flamed again. One of the Fellows of the Library asserts that, "Our job wasn't to pass on the question of Pound's loyalty;" we were giving a prize for a book of poems." Cowley further stresses that Fellows' view that other virtues exist as well as the patriotic: "Originality, learning, sharpness of image, purity if phrase and a strict literary conscience ... and these are present in Pound's work along with his contemptible politics." By giving him the prize, the Fellows were defending, they insist, "that objective perception of value on which any civilized society must rest."

The battle spread to the Congress, where a Representative was busy calling modern art Communistic (the Communists call it capitalistic and decadent). An investigation of tie Bolliogen Award, was demanded. Now the Library of Congress has been forced to cancel not only the prize in literature, but also its awards in music and art. As Cowley remarks:

The little American republic of letters is under attack by pretty much the same forces as those to which the Russian writers have already yielded: that is, by people who prefer slogans to poetry and national self-flattery to honest writing.

Pound makes his own plea in one of the most touching and beautiful, and most quoted, of his Pisan Canto passages: