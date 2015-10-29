China's Troubling New Social Credit System—And Ours

Companies have already begun introducing incentives for consumers to publicly share how they rate. (A government website allows people to look up the scores of others.) High scorers can get better rental cars or book hotel reservations without leaving a deposit. Sesame Credit, a scoring program run by Alibaba, the e-commerce giant, has integrated its scores into Baihe, a major dating site. Baihe users can choose to display their scores in return for more prominent placement in search results. Speaking to the BBC, a Baihe executive justified the move by explaining that a person should have a sense of the financial status of a potential partner. Of course, the score itself—which ranges from 350 to 950—is the product of an opaque system whose details are only known to Sesame Credit and its government overseers.

While it drapes itself in economic language, the Chinese scoring system is less about market relations than about control and risk mitigation. A Sesame executive has already said that certain behaviors, like playing video games all day, will bring penalties. Political and criminal activity (in China they can be one and the same) will also be folded into the SCS, “painting a complete picture of its citizens in data,” according to New Scientist. This nationwide system could then be used to steer citizens toward desired behaviors and to ensure, in the parlance of the communist party leadership, a more “harmonious society.” That this “mega-system” ensures the financialization of everyday life, tying every choice and behavior to one's economic and social standing, is just another irony of China's brand of state-led corporatism. It turns out that communists do make the best capitalists.

If it's not apparent, many potential features of the SCS already exist here in the United States. They are simply more entrenched or altogether invisible to consumers, who have learned not to question the ubiquity of credit scoring, which itself has become simply one form of assessment that should now be classified under the broader mantle of consumer scoring. Public reviewing and rating have also become indelible parts of American culture, from liking social media posts to rating Uber drivers to assessing employers on Glassdoor. The recent controversy over Peeple, a “Yelp for people” app, obscured the fact that consumer scoring is endemic here—it's just distributed between a range of competing services and often shrouded in corporate secrecy. Peeple promised to reduce this kind of assessment to one facile, publicly accessible number. And they weren't the first. Other visionaries have tried, and failed, to promote what's been called a “rateocracy,” a mass system of public reputation assessment from which no one can opt out.