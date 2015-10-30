Paris Was Wild, Once

Today’s Paris contains multitudes: Segway-shod tourists cruising docilely to Versailles, children squirming on the streets of the Marais, Minnesotans snapping selfies with the Venus de Milo. There’s glamour, too, and romance; fine art, music, food. But before the photogenic swept streets and trimmed gardens, sometime between the 1700s and the 1920s, Paris was also a city of secrets and filth, of sin and entropy. This is the version of Paris that Luc Sante illuminates in his latest cultural and literary history, The Other Paris: a Paris that predates the whitewashing of urban renewal and institutionalized infrastructure; a city rich with fringe economies, insurrections, micro-societies, and raveled streets; a city that does not—cannot—continue to exist.

The Other Paris is both eulogy and paean to the matrixes of anarchy, creativity, crime, and serendipity that once gave shape to the City of Light. “The past, whatever its drawbacks, was wild,” Sante writes. “By contrast, the present is farmed.” His book is intended to be “a reminder of what life was like in cities when they were as vivid and savage and uncontrollable as they were for many centuries,” and its pages are populated by artists, writers, anarchists, and criminals; the narrative meanders into vignettes and lore. Sante draws primarily from literary, artistic, and cinematic representations, citing novels and poetry, pamphlets, paintings and films alongside more traditional historical accounts. Some of the players will be familiar, even to the non-Francophile—Walter Benjamin, Victor Hugo, Louis Aragon, the Dadas, the Surrealists, and so on—and others, intentionally less so: prostitutes, dissenters, immigrants and rag-pickers, the people whose rage and lust and struggles defined the city they called home.

The loss of this Paris began in the mid-nineteenth century, when Napoleon III appointed Baron Haussmann to spearhead a series of public-works projects, intended to transform the city from medieval to modern. Hausmann’s compartmentalized redesign of Paris favored organization, efficiency, commerce, and state control, and the modernization he catalyzed continued into the late 1920s. Neighborhoods were razed, and homogenous, charmless apartment buildings were constructed in their footprints. Sewers were built, parks were planted, and streets were widened. Light was let in. The wild and chaotic underbelly of the city was scattered.

Among the many losses that development in Paris wrought were the disappearances of micro-cities, village-like neighborhoods that managed to sustain themselves just enough for their residents to stay afloat. “There was a flavor to the city that has now been eradicated,” Sante writes. “It had a fugitive lyricism almost impossible to recapture.” A particularly lively example is the community that sprang up in Saint-Jean-de-Latran, a dilapidated cloister in what is now the Latin Quarter. Alexandre Privat d’Anglemont, a journalist and flâneur, documented the odd jobs that people created for themselves: a “zesteuse” who collected discarded lemon rinds and sold the zest to syrup producers; a cleaner who swept jewelers’ floors and sold the gold-dust. These jobs were unconventional, but they were honest—a counterbalance to the preponderance of hustlers, con artists, and thieves.