Why is Hillary So Eager to Leave Big Issues in State Hands?

The remaining candidates in the race for the Democratic nomination have clear and well-documented differences on a number of issues, most of which matter little in the face of political reality. Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Martin O’Malley all want to move the country in a more progressive direction than would be possible if any of them were elected president.

The question, then, is how to work within those limits. And this is an area in which Clinton is genuinely conservative, in a way Sanders and O’Malley are not, and it has to do with the proper use of the White House's podium to change the national political culture.

On almost every issue of public contention, including same-sex marriage, immigration, marijuana legalization, and the death penalty, Clinton has adopted a stance of convenient federalism, deferring to the states rather than choosing to nudge them in the right direction. Clinton’s critics tend to characterize this facet of her politics as cynical, poll-driven, and unprincipled. Whether you think that’s fair or not, her laissez-faire approach to these issues, in both the past and the present, is undeniable.

Given the presidency and state of national politics she is likely to inherit, this is an approach to politics she should rethink.