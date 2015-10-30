Why is Hillary So Eager to Leave Big Issues in State Hands?

Though it has no inherent power, the president’s megaphone is a powerful one, and through it Obama been able to advance objectives foreclosed upon by Congress at the state level, particularly on gay marriage but even arguably on gun control.

This is a fine if often thankless strategy for any relatively popular president who happens to be obstructed from moving national legislation, like a minimum wage increase, through Congress. But to make a real impact on the country’s political culture, it also requires the president to have a real stake in outcomes that can’t be realized in most states, and might not be politically popular everywhere.

Reacting to O’Malley’s support for abolishing the death penalty, Clinton argued, “Of course the death penalty is primarily a state decision and I do think states need to look carefully about whether they need to continue it, how it is applied, whether there is discriminatory effects. I was talking about the federal government and it's limited, but I don't think we should abolish it in the federal government but we ought to reserve it primarily for terrorists and related incidents like the Boston Marathon bomber. And so that's why I think we should really be limiting it, but not abolishing it when it comes to applying it.”