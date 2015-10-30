The Surprising Histories of the Coolest Streets in New York and Paris

As time passed, the street continued to welcome outcasts and runaways. During the ‘60s, Beatles songs and the weed wafted down to the street from open windows, and drug dens became more common. Another decade passed, and punks took over. By the mid-‘70s, Calhoun writes, the "hippie haven had yielded to a decrepit mall of black-light posters, fringe vests, and incense." The last Ukrainian and German immigrant families were leaving, crime was up, and homeless people wandered the streets, looking for their next fix. This was the St. Marks Place of Calhoun’s New York City childhood.

"Every city has its famous ghosts," Sciolino writes. "Paris, with its long history and enduring magnetism for artists and writers, had more than most. A surprising number of them walk the rue des Martyrs." Sciolino, an American journalist who has spent the last 13 years in Paris as a writer and bureau chief for The New York Times, has written a less straightforwardly historical book than Calhoun. The Only Street in Paris is a blend of memoir and research, as Sciolino mixes her personal memories of expat life with the stories of artists and luminaries who walked rue des Martyrs before her. There is Thomas Jefferson, who romanced a married woman at the Jardin Ruggieri, the first French amusement park, while serving as American ambassador to France. Claude Monet, Paul Gauguin, and George Bizet were all baptized at Notre Dame De Lorette, a church at the bottom of the street. Edgar Degas, Auguste Renoir, and George Seurat spent days at the Cirque Fernando, a wooden circus. (It’s where Degas painted “Miss La La,” an acrobat hanging from a thin rope by her teeth.) Pablo Picasso spent 1909 in an artists’ colony nearby.

For most of its history, the street embraced a loose bohemianism, as the place where a Parisian avant garde crossed paths, meeting in bistros and cafes. "It was built," Sciolino writes, "to be populaire—solid, unpretentious, working class, poised between respectability and bohemia." And for the most part, it has succeeded in maintaining its original character. Even now, there are few tourists on the rue des Martyrs and no outposts of Zara, Starbucks, or Sephora. Instead, artisanal merchants occupy most storefronts. One family has run a butcher shop on the street since 1899. A nearby pharmacy appears in city records dating back to 1868.