The Surprising Histories of the Coolest Streets in New York and Paris

Countless authors have used a city as their muse. As a young man, Ernest Hemingway wrote short stories about Paris, its wide boulevards and twisted sycamore trees, and the Seine snaking through the heart of the city. Joan Didion has devoted whole essays to capturing the ethos of cities from San Francisco to Las Vegas, “the most extreme and allegorical of American settlements, bizarre and beautiful in its venality.” Walter Benjamin celebrated gritty, industrial hubs like Marseille and wrote about flâneurs walking Paris streets.

Two recent books go a step further, taking a single street as their subject and using it as a microcosm for the vibrant chaos and layered past of an entire city. In The Only Street in Paris, Elaine Sciolino explores the rue des Martyrs, a quiet street that cuts through the French capital’s ninth arrondissement. Ada Calhoun goes even more micro, mapping out the history of just three blocks in New York’s Lower East Side in St. Marks Is Dead: The Many Lives of America's Hippest Street.

Not many streets could bear this kind of sustained attention, but these authors have plenty of material. Leon Trotsky, Andy Warhol, and Allen Ginsberg all lived or worked on St. Marks Place; Thomas Jefferson, Edgar Degas, and Edith Piaf all spent time on the rue des Martyrs in Paris. Both writers are vivid storytellers, and eventually, the streets seem to take on a life of their own, drawing vitality from each successive generation that lives there—the fruit vendors and wayward poets, homeless men and shopkeepers, artisans, activists, bohemians.

Calhoun, a journalist who grew up on the Lower East Side, starts her book in the 17th century, when the Dutch still controlled Manhattan and the Lower East Side was largely uninhabited farmland. Most people lived in New Amsterdam, a port city that drew pirates and prostitutes to the island’s southernmost tip, until Peter Stuyvesant, the director general of the colony—and a Calvinist— decided to move his family two miles north to escape the city’s lax morals. There, he built a farmhouse and a private chapel. In 1799, his descendants rebuilt the church, naming it St. Marks after the evangelist who wrote the Gospel of Mark.