Our Lady of Allen, South Dakota be with us.

Our Lady of turquoise towers and water pumps,

of barbiturate skies barreling o’er dry granaries,

bucolic at the continental pole of inaccessibility.



Our Lady of Brundage and Wounded Knee,

pray for us. Average family income: 2300 USD.

Our Lady of Tagg Flats, think of us sometime.

In Elmo, Montana, in McNary, Arizona, near



Parmelee and Dunseith, steer our grubby tykes

through the promises of Sunday Pay Per View.

Our Lady of Boys Town, weep for us in aisles

bleaker than Wal-Marts of Belden and Muniz.



Shampooers and fast food fryers, nanny aides,

and drivers work for greasy wads in zippered sheets

stained with love. Our Lady of Del Mar Heights,

what’s the dillio? Lady of Calio, Madonna of



Oglala, Virgin of Las Lomas, Mother of Whiterocks

and Winslow West, scrunchies and lip gloss flake

about your departing feet. Glam metal, nourish us.

Roseanne reruns, comfort us. Prairie casinos, protect us.



I saw Our Lady in Spring Creek and North Hartwell,

in La Rosita and Nageezi, by Lago and Lukachukai

looking bedraggled about the eyes. Her wrinkles tied

in crow’s-feet, bellied by refrigerated mac ‘n’ cheese,



hair-curler stiff, stinking of lye and Marlboro Reds,

cleaning ranch condominiums littered with coolers

of heavenly Coors Light. Our Lady of Sheep Springs

wrestling for Friendly’s blintzes. Our yellow-lipped,



chubby-wristed mother, flowing in tie-dye muumuu,

cucumber sundress, pebble-fisted, softly skirting along

kiddy pools on unmown lawns in babyshit peep-toe

platforms, by handle-bar streamers humping paydirt.



In Sawmill and La Puerta, bring Kool-Aid coupons

and save us our White Castle gallon-kind big slurps.

Give ever your grist to the grits of highway rest stops.

Our Lady of Wanblee, help rebuild the bleachers at



Butterfield Regional Middle School where the boys

grope at their camera phones in shadow, zit-stippled,

molested by high-voltage power wires arching across

aluminum meadows, steel ladies tacking clotheslines.



Our Lady of Gentle Snowfall, Mudslides and Indoor

Home Plumbing. Our Lady of BuzzFeed and Tyler Perry.

Our Lady of Pooper Scoopers and Ketchup Dispensaries.

Our Lady of Skechers and Old Navy, of Dental Dams



and Grease Trucks, of Single Mothers and Closet Cases,

Road Rage and Outlets, of Trailer Parks and Cereal,

Our Lady of Monday Night Football, Our Lady All About

Consumer Confidence, RVs and Veterans—be with us now.