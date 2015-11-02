Shirley Chisholm broke ground as the first African-American woman elected to Congress. But back in 1970, she knew her story was the exception, not the rule. Speaking during a debate on the Equal Rights Amendment, she said, “Discrimination against women, solely on the basis of their sex, is so widespread that it seems … normal, natural, and right.”

Normal, natural, and right. With three simple words, Chisholm captured just how pervasive gender discrimination had become. But what about now? What exactly is the state of working women 45 years later?

Today women serve as doctors, lawyers, soldiers, and astronauts. We run big corporations like Yahoo and Pepsi. We are police chiefs and baseball umpires and electricians—jobs once reserved exclusively for men. And there’s a pretty good chance a woman will be leading the free world in January 2017. No one can deny that progress has been made.

Even as we celebrate the advancement of women in the workforce, the harsh reality is that too many of us continue to struggle when we shouldn’t have to. Sheryl Sandberg asked us to “lean in.” But most working women are already leaning in so hard that we are practically falling over. We are being forced to hang on, scrape by, and make do.