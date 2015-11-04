In these fields, nothing grows. Nothing. Nothing.

Nothing grows.



Mosquitoes live longer, as long as trees. Longer.

Mosquitoes will bite children who belong to their parents,

and the girl who runs to the hut where her family eats

will be caught by vultures,

kept in the temple

where children are kept.



Nothing grows in these fields. Nothing. Nothing.

Nothing grows.

In Tonle Sap far off, there is a bloated face inside

a blue plastic bag which wished to see the sky,

and so, opened its eyes forever; and that old man

they whipped last night

could not get up this morning, it was necessary

to tie his hands to a krasang tree.



This is real life not a story!

Life! Life! We sleep

in bed at night

but do not dream, because life!