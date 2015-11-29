Jarring images from the developing world might result in the shutdown of the most egregious landfills, but unless countries like the United States, India, and China decrease food waste and increase funding for methane-capturing waste management systems, scores of other landfills around the world will continue to contribute to the Earth’s rapid warming.

When photographer James Whitlow Delano visited Stung Meanchey shortly before it closed, he was overwhelmed: “What I was seeing were people who were like my neighbors, except for the cruelty of fate.” To humanize the effects of warming on the planet, in January 2015 he founded @Everyday Climate Change, a collective of photojournalists on six continents who share images of climate change on social media. “We’re trying to bring everyone into the conversation,” he said, from the scavengers to politicians. “It’s not just us and them,” he said. “It’s we.”

From November 29th until December 5th, follow 28 international photojournalists from the @EveryDayClimateChange collective as they take over the New Republic Instagram account, @NewRepublic.

They will be posting photos of all seven continents during the first week of the Paris conference on climate change, with the goal of using images as evidence of the effect of climate change around the world.