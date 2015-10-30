Hillary Clinton's Racial Justice Platform Is Finally Taking Shape

Even though it comes weeks after her fellow Democratic candidates released their own proposals, it was meaningful to both see Clinton launch her platform and see protesters continue to push her further. Both, in their own ways, made it clear how much work still needs to be done. The scene in Atlanta was resonant coming in a week in which we saw the South Carolina high school incident transpire. Yes, the officer was fired. But while he hasn’t been charged with assault or any other crime, the girl, recently placed in foster care, is still facing a misdemeanor along with the recovery from her injuries—thanks to South Carolina’s “disturbing school” law. The inherent criminality too many Americans believe she was born with was reinforced formally, despite the officer’s assault upon her. (Add to that the blame heaped upon her by the sheriff for initiating an incident in which she was brutalized.)

It is encouraging to see Clinton offer her support behind policies that help erode these kinds of barriers that keep so many from experiencing what amounts to full American citizenship, and to remind our white neighbors that they need to play their part in the struggle. "I know very well for many white Americans, it is tempting to close our eyes to the truth, to believe that bigotry is largely behind us, that institutionalized racism no longer exists," she said in her remarks. "But as you know so well, despite our best efforts and our highest hopes, America's long struggle with race is far from finished." It's a smart approach. And notably, the ideas she's backing—even if she were president already, we could only really call them ideas at this stage—have the potential to change millions of black lives. That matters. It's also good that Clinton put the spotlight on Republicans as the consistent backers of the racial status quo.

However, we also have to take into account what she didn't bring up today: her continued, albeit limited, support of capital punishment, which has a well-documented racial bias. Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley both support the end of the death penalty, and rightfully so. Clinton should reverse course on this issue, and tone up her language when referring to that 1994 crime law, if she hopes to be given full credibility on these issues. A racial justice platform that omits a call for the end of the death penalty isn't a complete racial justice platform, and Clinton needs to grasp that right quick. Citizens of every stripe need to push her on this, and, as she rolls out the rest of her proposals, any other weak spots.