A Eulogy for Grantland

The death of Grantland, made official today by ESPN, has been a long time coming. The site had recently seen an exodus of staffers. Writers Sean Fennessey, Juliet Litman, Mallory Rubin, and Chris Ryan joined their former boss Bill Simmons, who launched Grantland in 2011 back when he and ESPN were happily married, at HBO earlier this month. Film critic Wesley Morris joined the New York Times Magazine in September, while Rembert Browne’s last day at Grantland was today—he had announced earlier in October that he was joining New York. Grantland’s editorial director, Dan Fierman, joined MTV around the same time.

Nearly all of these recently departed Grantland-ers worked on the site’s pop culture side, so it’s perhaps no surprise that a senior ESPN source told CNN’s Brian Stelter that the company was “getting out of the pop culture business.” ESPN’s vice president of corporate communications, Mike Solyts, wrote on Twitter that, “All Grantland writers will have their contracts honored. The intent is to use the sportswriters on other ESPN platforms.” Grantland’s coverage of film, television, and music was always somewhat out of step with the rest of ESPN’s programming, and many predicted that the company would cut it loose after Simmons was fired this spring.

That the company would also make a move to hold on to the site’s marquee sports writers—including Zach Lowe, Jonah Keri, Katie Baker, and Bill Barnwell, among many, many others—is also no surprise, though it’s an open question how many of them will stay. Simmons’s attitude towards ESPN always suggested an attitude of defiance—hinting that the network didn’t realize what it had in Grantland—and the wholesale shuttering of Grantland certainly seems to bear that out. Today Simmons tweeted, “Watching good/kind/talented people get treated so callously = simply appalling.” It wouldn’t be shocking if many of his former staffers share that belief.

The end of Grantland is obviously no great financial loss to ESPN. From a bottom-line standpoint, the website was expensive and, frankly, underperforming. The number of unique visitors going to Grantland in February and March, as recorded by Deadspin’s Kevin Draper, were 5,303,000 and 6,003,000, respectively. Those are good numbers, but they pale in comparison to much of the traffic generated by other ESPN properties. As Deadspin’s Tom Ley noted last week, individual posts written by the company’s fantasy sports guru, Matthew Berry (who is also a paid spokesperson for DraftKings), routinely generated between four million to seven million views each.