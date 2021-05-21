The Background of Matisse

Of Matisse it may be said at once that he is mad, as William Blake was mad. But Blake in his "madness" was isolated from his fellows, while the "madness" of Henri Matisse is shared in kind, if not in degree, by artists innumerable, a host that before the war centred upon Paris from all countries. For his contemporaries to dismiss Blake by the charge of madness was an easy relief, since the mystic type had long disappeared from Georgian England, and with it all reason for other than mere graphic representation evaporated from common experience. Thus Blake's justification attended upon the rediscovery of mysticism; but Matisse represents a type, or at least a tendency, which can be estimated in terms of daily thought.

That an artist has produced an expression so far removed from tradition is proof that strong forces bave been at work upon the sources of art. It is not in quiescent ages that eccentricity, the flying-off from a common centre, dares claim authority. Whatever one's ultimate opinion of Matisse's work, one must at least realize that here there has been force and not weakness drawn upon for artistic creation. More than any other artist, moreover, Matisse may be studied against a background of contemporary art in general.

The "modern movement"—the slang is of Paris—took its rise in the early part of the nineteenth century. It dates, significantly enough, with the appearance of evolution as a universal law in the consciousness of Europe. Now the one principle which is general to modern art in all its phases is that it is the attempt to control movement. By "control of movement" I do not mean external movement, movement in the subject or medium, but movement as an idea, a concept taken up into the racial mind. Every "modern" has faced this as the characteristic task, and however the various methods have diverged, all are to be explained sooner or later by reference to this principle. Modern art, then, derives from the same surge of creative energy which has vitalized modern science and sociology; with them it is founded upon a new idea of the universe. What the scientist terms "evolution" the artist terms "rhythm."