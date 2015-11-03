Gardner carries particular weight among Republicans. He is considered a rising star in Republican ranks, after achieving a razor-thin victory over Senator Mark Udall of Colorado last year. At 41, he could help cement the idea that Rubio is at the vanguard of the next generation of Republican leaders.

“Singer can obviously help financially. Gardner can be helpful in Colorado, and in reinforcing the image of Rubio as the choice of a new generation,” said David Karol, an associate professor at the University of Maryland, in an interview. “But beyond what help they can provide directly, they are also important in that they stepped up. Many people are scared to be the first to make a move. It will probably be easier for others to follow.”

“There could be a bandwagon effect,” Cohen said. “In the next few weeks, he could go to the top of the heap.”

With their support, Rubio could catch up to Bush, who commanded an early lead in endorsements. According to a point system that FiveThirtyEight uses to track endorsements, Bush has 37 points, while Rubio has 13.

Compare that margin to the figures from the Democratic primary. Clinton is practically untouchable when it comes to endorsements. According to FiveThirtyEight, she has already amassed 391 points. Bernie Sanders has two.

“She is clearly established as the most formidable frontrunner we have had in the last 40 years,” Cohen said. “Something very significant would have to happen—maybe a real scandal—for the party leaders to abandon her now.”

This is bad news for Bill de Blasio, who has worked all year to fashion himself as a progressive leader along the lines of Elizabeth Warren. On “Meet the Press” in April, just hours before Clinton formally announced her candidacy, de Blasio told host Chuck Todd that he would wait to endorse her until he saw the details of her economic plan. “We need to see the substance,” he said.

In the six months since then, it has become clear that de Blasio lacks the national stature to make a palpable impact on the race. “Hillary Clinton is in a very strong position already,” Karol said. “De Blasio is not going to give her credibility—she already has credibility. Most people in Iowa don’t know who he is.”

With Clinton riding a wave of support after a successful debate performance in Las Vegas and her Benghazi testimony, de Blasio has had to back away from his efforts to nudge Clinton to the left. “He was trying to become this national progressive leader, but that gambit has not worked,” Karol said. “He climbed out on a limb and has to climb back to a safe place.”

Still, his endorsement does have some significance. It demonstrates that Clinton has successfully begun to unite her party after a summer when its liberal wing looked like it might pose a real fight. And it also shows that single endorsements are virtually meaningless now.

“Hillary Clinton is already the overwhelming favorite of the Democratic Party elite,” Karol said. “De Blasio is not even the icing on the cake, he's more like one sprinkle.”