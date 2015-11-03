The gap between our academic climate and the world Williams describes is what gives Stoner its peculiar poignancy. Both the highpoints and crises of Stoner’s teaching career seem nearly unimaginable from our current vantage point. Consider Stoner’s practice of meeting with students in his off-hours, in his study at home or in his office at the university. Today, as U.S. News reported, an equally dedicated adjunct might meet with students in a parking lot, where she’ll pull relevant papers and books from the trunk of her car (few adjuncts have offices at the institutions where they teach).

Or take the mutiny Stoner stages against Hollis Lomax, the chairman of the English department and the novel’s villain. Following a dispute over a graduate student’s oral exams, Lomax strips Stoner of his graduate courses and assigns him three sections of freshman composition, spaced inconveniently across the teaching week, “the kind of schedule that a beginning instructor might expect.” Lomax describes how, without tenure, Stoner would be staring down an even worse fate. “I should probably fire you if I had the power; but I don’t have the power, as we both know. We are—you are protected by the tenure system.” Stoner takes advantage of this protection and goes rogue; he throws out the standard composition syllabus and starts teaching graduate-level material to a bunch of bewildered freshman, forcing Lomax to assign him a schedule more fitting to an experienced instructor. Today, it is the rare college instructor who is shielded by this kind of seniority.

In the spring of his 65th year, Stoner learns that he has cancer. He takes a retirement package that he had earlier scorned, claiming that he “wouldn’t know what to do” with time away from teaching. Before he dies, he is honored at a retirement dinner and then spends a few weeks resting on his sun porch, where he is visited daily by the Dean of Arts and Sciences. Today, some college faculty die far less peaceful deaths. In September of 2013, Margaret Mary Vojtko, an adjunct French professor who had taught for years at Duquesne University but whose contract had not been renewed, died two weeks after collapsing from a heart attack. An op-ed in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette demonstrated extreme poverty in which she was living, and her death became a rallying cry for adjuncts organizing for collective bargaining power. This fall brought with it the story of another adjunct instructor living, then dying, in poverty. Dave Heller, adjunct instructor of philosophy at Seattle University, died at 61 from an untreated thyroid condition. He’d been earning $18,000 a year, just one-third the median income for a single person in Seattle. Stoner may have suffered his fair share of indignities, but they pale in comparison to tales from the adjunct community.

The gap between our academic climate and the world Williams describes is what gives Stoner its peculiar poignancy.

Such chilling stories make it easy to be nostalgic for a prior era. But an entirely rosy view of the past obscures real problems with the old way of doing things. Stoner presents readers with a university that is all white, and nearly all male. The literary canon comprises Shelley, Shakespeare, and the Anglo-Saxon poets. The few women who appear in the novel are beautiful and delicate, often discomfited by sex, rarely occupied in serious study. (Katherine Driscoll, the graduate student with whom Stoner falls in love, is the lone exception.) Title IX, passed in 1972, made the university a safer and more just place for women. In the same decade, protest movements decolonized the canon and encouraged diversity in academic hiring. These changes were necessary.

Still, one can long for an academic environment in which teaching was prioritized, and in which dedicated teachers were recognized. This is the world Williams’s novel returns to us. After several years of teaching, Stoner manages to bridge the “gulf that lay between what he felt for his subject and what he delivered in the classroom.” Williams’s description of this change is one that will resonate with teachers today:

He suspected that he was beginning, ten years late, to discover who he was; and figure he saw was both more and less than he had once imagined it to be. He felt himself at last beginning to be a teacher, which was simply a man to whom his book is true, to whom is given a dignity of art that has little to do with his foolishness or weakness or inadequacy as a man. It was a knowledge of which he could not speak, but one which changed him, once he had it, so that no one could mistake its presence.

Stoner, tragic figure though he is, finds something much described and more rarely seen: teaching as a vocation.

Like Stoner, I am an instructor at the same university where I did my doctorate. Like him, I teach freshman composition. Like him, I’ve come to love teaching and to consider it my vocation. But this is where our similarities end. I am a part of the growing demographic of full-time, non-tenure track faculty members. In Stoner’s day, this category was nearly unknown. In 1969, full-time non-tenure track positions accounted for only 3.3 per cent of all faculty positions; by 1998, they accounted for 28 per cent of all full-time faculty. From 1992 to 1998, while non-tenure track full-time positions increased by 22.7 per cent, the number of full-time, tenure-track faculty positions increased by less than 1 per cent.

The paucity of tenure-track jobs is a problem I know well. This will be my third year applying to tenure-track positions, in the hope of finding permanent employment. As of the time of writing, there are 67 job openings across the nation for scholars of American literature; this number includes positions listed as adjunct or short-term (often called “visiting”). As a scholar of postwar American literature, I am qualified to apply to fewer than ten of these jobs. To say these are highly competitive positions is an understatement. I’ve heard of openings that receive upwards of 700 applications.

In the meantime, I teach. Every Tuesday and Thursday, I ask fall-semester freshmen to take risks in their writing, and they rise to the challenge. On other days, I give feedback back on short assignments, drafts, and essay revisions. I conference with each student individually, multiple times over the course of the semester; these intimate interactions are my favorite part of teaching. I aim to be like Stoner, who “with his young students was gentle and patient,” who challenged his students while guiding them.

This November, the story of Bill Stoner will be published anew, and I’ll send out another round of applications to another group of universities.

I love the work I do. And I have little cause for complaint. I’m surrounded by smart colleagues and thoughtful administrators. I was hired on a multi-year contract, with the possibility of renewal for several more years, and I am well compensated for my work. A full-time instructor in my program teaches only two sections of composition per semester, and each section is capped at fifteen students, in accordance with the Modern Language Association’s guidelines (the MLA recommends twenty students per section as an absolute maximum). I have almost complete freedom in terms of what and how I teach.

It’s an enviable position, and I’m grateful to have it. Others teach in far more difficult circumstances. In December of 2014, the English department at Arizona State made headlines when it asked its full-time instructors, who were already teaching four sections of freshmen composition per semester, to take on an additional section for no additional pay. This was in flagrant violation of the MLA’s guidelines, which state that instructors should only teach three sections, and no more than 60 students; ASU instructors were already teaching 100. The instructors mobilized and won an increase in base pay, as well as receive additional pay for those who took on an extra section; others would be free to stay at four sections per term.

Many contingent faculty are excellent teachers. Many are, like Stoner, dedicated and passionate. But one imagines that teaching under conditions of increasing instability would take its toll on students and teachers both.

This November, the story of Bill Stoner will be published anew, and I’ll send out another round of applications to another group of universities. Most all of them will require that I testify to my dedication to teaching, and I will happily do so. Because it’s true: I love teaching. It’s a job I could do happily for the rest of my life. But I’ve learned to be realistic about such things. For now, I hope that I’ll be able to do the work I love for just a little bit longer.