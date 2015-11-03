Eddie Sacco, 19, of Maspeth, Queens, was the oldest teen we talked to. He was also there by coincidence—he passed by the book-signing as he walked toward the train from nearby John Jay College, where he studies criminology. Sacco was adamant that he had closely examined the other candidates’ policies, telling us, “I like to look at everyone’s views, I don’t like to just support someone for no reason.” Trump, he said, “has almost every view that I’ve had for a while.” Sacco was particularly attracted to Trump’s policies on illegal immigration, saying, “Deportation—I think it’s the best option. We’d be saving a lot of money in the long run, because it costs us a lot of money. … If you go down south to Texas and California, there is tremendous crime. I know people from Texas, and they say that drug trafficking is insane over there. [Illegal immigrants] come over to work, but once they realize how easy it is to cross the border they just want to do drug-trafficking.”

While Sacco also praised Trump’s tax plan—particularly raising taxes on hedge-fund managers and lowering taxes for people making less than $25,000 a year—he seemed to be particularly attracted to the law-and-order aspects of Trump’s platform, telling us that gun control “only works for the criminals, so I like his position on the Second Amendment.” After graduation, Sacco plans to enter law enforcement or become a lawyer—regardless of which path he chooses he told us that, like Trump, he plans on opening several businesses.

For Sacco, too, supporting Trump is also a family affair. Asked if his parents support Trump, Sacco laughed and said, “They all do. My parents. My grandparents, too. Actually my grandma on my mom’s side—she’s for Hillary Clinton. But she doesn’t really know much about it.”

Of the teens we spoke to, Sacco was something of an outlier—the only one who seemed to support Trump for his policies, instead of his wealth or persona. But for all of these teens, supporting Trump is a family affair, something that clearly comes from the top down. None of the teens we spoke to seemed to be supporting Trump to piss off their parents. Far from it. Instead, rooting for Trump, even if they wouldn't be able to vote in next year's presidential election, was a way for them to connect with their parents, to share something with them, or, perhaps, to gain their approval.

It's no accident that Joe Martin's dad was so proud of his son for watching a Republican debate. Rooting for Trump, for these teens, is like rooting for your dad's favorite sports team—a way to connect, not to rebel.