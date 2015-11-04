Vonnegut’s General Electric stories were often bitterly satirical, presaging the increasingly bleak tone his fiction would take in later years.

Moreover, Strand’s account of what went wrong with U.S. science in the latter half of the twentieth century is oddly framed. The culture of “Big Science”—a term first used by the physicist Alvin Weinberg in 1961, toward the end of the period chronicled in The Brothers Vonnegut—certainly has its dystopian aspects, not least in its connections to what President Eisenhower called “the military-industrial complex.” But Strand chooses to focus instead on how, in these years, being a scientist became less fun. The early House of Magic is portrayed as a delightful playground, which “encouraged its scientists’ fixations the way parents encourage a child’s passion for dinosaurs or ants.” But this spirit of childlike wonder is soon suffocated by the sinister agendas of business and government, not to mention the balkanization of science itself. Several times Strand refers to disciplinary specialization (which, we should note, was already well underway by the turn of the twentieth century) as a lamentable development. In the mid-’40s, she says, “the scientific disciplines were just beginning to divide into a series of silos, their boundaries patrolled by ever more focused specialists.” Bernard, in particular, is presented as one of the last of a dying breed of intrepid, generalist “Victorian scientists”: “Bernie was a tinkerer. For him, tinkering was what science was about. You played around with something until you understood it.” This innocent curiosity, Strand claims, was welcomed at the early G.E. Research Lab, before “the white-collar world of the scientists, allied with the government and the military, [began] edging away from the blue-collar world of the Works and into its rarefied technocratic sphere.”

Langmuir, too—the man who gave Wells, and later Vonnegut, the idea for ice-nine—is presented as a brilliant, admirable oddball. In the early ’50s, Langmuir went head-to-head with the Weather Bureau, seeking to prove (via statistics) that cloud-seeding trials had affected rainfall in New Mexico in the summer of 1949, while the Weather Bureau sought to prove (via different statistics) that they hadn’t. “For all his brilliance, Langmuir had failed to see the irremediable flaw in his method pinpointed by the bureau statisticians,” Strand writes. “Langmuir’s calculations of probabilities for rainfall in seeded areas assumed that rain in one area could be considered independently of rain in the next—that in looking for patterns, he could treat rainfall levels as if they were random numbers. But rain in one place is probabilistically related to rain in a place nearby; a touch in one place eddies and flows, setting up a touch in the next.” The Weather Bureau’s analysis took this interconnectedness into account, while Langmuir’s didn’t.

From this, Strand concludes ruefully that Langmuir “did not see that his whole way of doing science—his generalist, do-it-yourself, paper-clip-and-string mode of Victorian science—had become a liability.” But we’re not talking about Big Science versus Victorian science here, really: We’re talking about good statistics versus bad statistics. Langmuir was simply wrong, and we don’t need to reach for broad sociohistorical explanations to understand why he lost out to the Weather Bureau on this one. Strand also equivocates about the effectiveness of cloud seeding itself, which she admits, is still viewed skeptically by many meteorologists: “The general consensus today is that in certain conditions it works in a limited way,” she hedges, though “the huge modifications Irving [Langmuir] promised never came to pass.” If cloud seeding was not, as now seems likely, an important scientific discovery, is it really the best vehicle for a narrative about the decline and fall of Victorian science? Maybe it was simply a dead end?

All of this would matter little if Strand were able to show us Kurt and Bernard Vonnegut as complex, vulnerable human beings, the way Vonnegut shows us characters like Billy Pilgrim, Dwayne Hoover, or Professor Arthur Barnhouse. We are repeatedly told the relationship between the Vonnegut brothers was close, but we get virtually no evidence of their actual rapport. Early on, Strand sketches the Vonnegut family dynamic—“[Kurt’s] brother was brilliant, and his sister was artistic and beautiful. He couldn’t compete on brains or talent or glamour. So he nurtured his penchant for humor.”—but what follows is short on descriptions of actual interactions between the siblings, and sister Alice, whom Vonnegut idolized and to whom he devoted an entire novel (Slapstick), barely appears at all. A traumatic occurrence that would seem to be crucial to the emotional lives of the Vonnegut brothers during this period—the drug overdose, and possible suicide, of their mother Edith in 1944—is mentioned in passing but never really investigated. All of these seem like missed opportunities; and while it’s possible the Vonnegut estate prevented Strand from making use of materials that could have shed light on some of these mysteries, she could still have found a way to at least gesture at some of her narrative’s darker corners.

The Brothers Vonnegut is a fascinating but, ultimately, frustrating book. You can sense on every page Strand’s excitement at having such rich primary sources to work with, and she does right by them in enough instances that you wish she had been able to pull the whole together into something more satisfying. But there are just too many moments when she shies away from complexity in favor of pathos. “Science—real science—was always a complex story,” Strand writes, ventriloquizing Bernard’s opinion on the cloud-seeding controversy. “It was rare for things to be black-and-white, for evidence to be irrefutable and results to be obvious to all.” Yet the story Strand tells is, when it comes down to it, pretty black-and-white: Bernard’s “research had been intended to bring the benefits of water down from the sky, to create a kind of anti-Dresden, an anti-Hiroshima. An explosive showering of life, not death, from the clouds.” When it becomes clear weather modification will be used to wage war as well, he quits G.E., because “good guys stayed true to their love of science, their pursuit of knowledge for the good of humanity. Bad guys were venal. They made choices based on money.”

Good guys, bad guys: It’s easy to endorse this binary view of history, and to congratulate our idols for ending up on the right side of it. But it’s not this sort of certainty that brings us back to books like Player Piano or Cat’s Cradle or Slaughterhouse-Five or, for that matter, Mother Night, a Vonnegut novel from 1962 which reflects many of Strand’s themes—guilt, complicity, responsibility, trauma—in a way that suggests what The Brothers Vonnegut might have been. Mother Night isn’t science fiction; it was Vonnegut’s first attempt at a different genre, the spy novel. The plot—inspired by the trial of Adolf Eichmann, which was then underway in Jerusalem—concerns an American named Howard W. Campbell, Jr. who, like Eichmann, is put on trial in Israel for Nazi war crimes. Campbell had delivered a series of incendiary anti-Semitic broadcasts from Berlin during the war. But, he claims, he was actually a double agent, delivering secret coded messages to the Allies, the content of which he never knew.

The question that animates Mother Night is whether Campbell is telling the truth about his double-agent status, but also, more troublingly, whether that matters. Was Campbell a good guy or a bad guy? The answer depends on the facts but also on how you weigh actions against intentions, power against will. “You think I was a Nazi?” Campbell asks Frank Wirtanen, the colonel who (supposedly) recruited him for his secret espionage mission years ago. “Certainly you were,” Wirtanen replies. “How else could a responsible historian classify you?”

But it isn’t that easy, of course; moral classification is always a problem, even for responsible historians. Kurt Vonnegut never forgot that.