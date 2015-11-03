The Jeb Bush campaign has swapped out the language of genuine optimism for the language of forced optimism that often masks hopelessness. Like a pitcher pleading with his impatient manager, or a debtor pleading with a disgruntled bookie, Bush is now pleading to anyone who will listen that he, Jeb, can fix it!

The value of this new slogan is that it responds to everyone by being addressed to no one in particular. Nervous donor worried about your investment in the Bush campaign? Jeb can fix it! Economy not working out for you? Jeb can fix it! Hate Washington? Jeb can fix it!

But the reason Bush finds himself in the doldrums isn’t that he’s back-burnered his claim to competence. It's that nobody particularly cares if the claim true. Conservatives remember Bush’s governorship of Florida fondly. His reputation for competence isn't in question. His problem is that familiar inputs in Republican politics are no longer yielding dependable outcomes.

As Bush ally and former New Hampshire Governor John Sununu told the New York Times recently, “I have no feeling for the electorate anymore. It is not responding the way it used to. Their priorities are so different that if I tried to analyze it I’d be making it up.”