Social networks monetize their users by collecting data about who they are, what they like, and what they do, and then selling that information and using it to target ads. Twitter has simply never been as good at this as Facebook or Google, much less LinkedIn. The accounting varies, but compared to Twitter, Facebook earns about twice as much ad revenue per user (Google, thanks to its lucrative dominance in search advertising, is in a whole other echelon).

Ironically, this business challenge reflects some of Twitter’s virtues. Although it’s a mostly public network—sometimes far too public, for anyone who’s experienced harassment—Twitter doesn’t require users to fill out expansive profiles or verify their identities. Twitter the corporation also has a record of fighting for user privacy, and its role as a protest and organizing tool is well chronicled. In an Internet landscape that tends to be highly filtered and manicured, especially wherever Facebook and Google are concerned, Twitter offered a simple, chronological feed.

But Twitter’s rigid simplicity has also been a liability, from the 140-character restriction (a box Twitter has seemingly been fighting its way out of ever since) to its bumbling responses to harassment. Twitter’s barrier to entry has always been low, but this also makes it easier to leave, which has created ample room for bots and abusive accounts to operate. This unbounded quality has, I think, contributed to a widespread feeling of overexposure, which stifles any sense of intimacy and inhibits conversation. Tweets are supposed to feel like ephemeral bits of speech, but they are often parsed, as Robinson Meyer argues, with the kind of seriousness, permanence, and intention afforded to printed text. Other social networks, for all of their flaws, allow a user to feel as if he or she is speaking to a smaller, more cultivated, and likely more welcoming audience.

That’s why some Facebook users got upset when the company recently announced that more posts would start appearing in searches. This applied to posts marked public—there are more than two trillion of them—but Facebook users didn’t consider their posts that public, i.e. discoverable by anyone. To many of them, “public” meant their Facebook friends. But clearly making more posts searchable would increase engagement, provide a welcome data trove for advertisers, and make Facebook more of a force in search, especially about breaking news, where Twitter may hold a rare advantage. Facebook has also become adept at a particular routine: introduce a feature that surfaces more user data; withstand the inevitable privacy backlash; establish a new status quo of less privacy and more Internet surveillance; profit handsomely.

Were Twitter a different kind of company, it might have followed a different path. The flat, pseudo-democratic nature of Twitter has long granted it the air of a public space, something the company has cultivated. But it remains, at heart, a standard venture-backed-turned-publicly traded corporation, with all of the attendant requirements for growth and steadily increasing revenues. Like practically every other Silicon Valley firm, then, its business is data collection, surveillance, and ads. As long as those are Twitter’s guiding concerns, its subsequent transformations—new ad products, changed response buttons, more filtered and curated feeds—will cause it to mimic the industry monopolies, namely Facebook and Google. Whatever once made Twitter useful, even great, seems likely to be subsumed in this search for viability.