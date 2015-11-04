From the start of his long-shot campaign for governor of Kentucky, Republican Matt Bevin was gunning to make the race a referendum on Obamacare, promising to roll back a law that he dubbed "a disaster for Kentucky taxpayers." Tuesday's surprising victory for Bevin, a wealthy and ultra-conservative Louisville businessman, over Democratic Attorney General Jack Conway, will be a test of how far Republicans are willing to go to undo Obamacare—and take existing benefits away from ordinary Americans. If Bevin follows through on his campaign pledges, he could jeopardize health coverage for hundreds of thousands in a state that has been one of Obamacare's signature success stories. "This is the chance for a fresh start," Bevin said in his victory speech on Tuesday. "This is the opportunity for Kentucky to be a beacon to the nation."

Bevin has promised that Kentucky would make that "fresh start" by dismantling Kynect, the state's online marketplace for health insurance, and by becoming the first state to reverse course on Medicaid expansion, which currently covers more than 400,000 low-income adults in Kentucky. That's been thanks to outgoing Democratic Governor Steve Beshear, who sidestepped the legislature to turn Kentucky into one of the most conservative states to embrace Obamacare full-throttle. The impact has been dramatic: Between 2013 and 2014, Kentucky's uninsured rate dropped from 20.4 percent to 9.8 percent—the second-largest reduction in the country. The program has also been enormously popular. "We think Kentucky’s experience really has shown there is a large desire by the uninsured to actually get coverage—when coverage is available, they sign up," says Diane Rowland, executive vice-president of the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Those gains could now be in jeopardy, though exactly how remains unclear, as Bevin has repeatedly changed his position on Medicaid. In February, Bevin asserted that he would undo Beshear's executive action. "Absolutely. No question about it. I would reverse that immediately," Bevin said. Since winning the Republican primary in May, however, Bevin has wavered. The Lexington Herald-Leader explains: "In July, Bevin said it was 'an absolute lie' that he ever said he would reverse the expansion on his first day in office." But then he appeared to change his mind again: "In an August fund raising letter, he was back to calling for complete reversal."

Bevin's most recent position: Junk the current system and replace it with an alternative that's likely to include premiums or co-pays. “I want these folks to have skin in the game,’’ Bevin said last week, echoing a popular Republican talking point. “People don’t value something they haven’t invested in.” The Republican insisted that he wouldn't take away coverage from the 400,000 enrollees. But he also said in the interview that he "will not continue" to enroll Kentuckians at 138 percent of the federal poverty level, which is the threshold for Obamacare's Medicaid program. (It amounts to about $16,200 for a single person.)