This week, the Pew Research Center released a major installment of its U.S. Religious Landscape Survey, an ongoing data-gathering effort to measure the religious makeup of the United States. Surveying more than 35,000 adults, Pew found that while the percentage of Americans not identifying with any religion (“nones”) continues to rise, the religiosity of already-religious Americans appears unchanged if not heightened.

Coming at a time of sharpening political divisions over the issue of religion, it would seem the stage is set for the kind of religious versus anti-religious antagonism that gave birth to the New Atheist movement in the early aughts. But in significant ways, New Atheism seems to be on the wane, suggesting a new era of growing conciliation between the two sides.

In 2007, Pew found that 16 percent of Americans identified as unaffiliated with any religion. In its latest study, by contrast, 22.8 percent of adults reported they are religiously unaffiliated. The “nones” are also becoming less spiritual. While Pew wrote in 2007 that it was “simply not accurate to describe this entire group as nonreligious or secular,” roughly two-thirds of today’s nones say religion is unimportant to them, an increase of some 15 million people in seven years. Percentages of unaffiliated adults who do not pray or attend worship services have also risen rapidly since 2007.

But while there are more nones around than before, religious Americans haven’t lessened their spiritual commitments. “Although the share of Americans who identify with a religion has been shrinking, the percentage of religiously affiliated adults who report participation in prayer groups, scripture study groups, or religious education programs is somewhat higher today than it was in 2007 (30 percent vs. 27 percent),” Pew says.