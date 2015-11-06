“This decision may play very poorly out in the provinces, even the ones where you’re seeing the worst of the violence and corruption, because people associate all that with the drugs themselves,” explained Campos-Costero. With the Peña Nieto administration facing heavy scrutiny over its handling of the 2014 Iguala Massacre, in which 43 students were murdered by paramilitaries aligned with the state, and the spectacular jailbreak of drug kingpin “El Chapo” Guzmán earlier this year, to name just two prominent scandals, the last thing the government needs is to be perceived as legalizing the drug trade. “That could sow even more discontent with the federal government, which is already at an all-time high,” said Campos.

The government’s interest in protecting its legitimacy is vital to understanding the internal politics of the war on drugs in Mexico. It was not a coincidence that President Felipe Calderón launched his much-heralded campaign against Mexico's cartels in 2006, immediately following an election widely believed to have been rigged. Nothing says legitimacy, after all, quite like a hapless military offensive against one's own citizens. This escalation, financed and supervised by the United States, has had devastating consequences: 100,000 murders and counting, and innumerable rapes, disappearances, tortures, and forced displacements. But the political utility of militarization remains.

Among other things, explains investigative reporter Dawn Paley in Drug War Capitalism, “Mexican officials have used the specter of narcotrafficking to shift blame away from structural impunity and police abuses” and to “push for reformation of the justice system” toward a model more conducive to societal repression. According to a new report from the Research Consortium on Drugs and the Law (CEDD by its Spanish initials), Mexico’s prison population has grown to over 250,000 people, a 25 percent increase since 2005. Between 2009 and 2013 alone, CEDD registered more than 140,000 drug arrests. A 2012 academic survey indicated that as much as 60 percent of the federal prison population was sentenced on drug offenses.

Activists have argued that legalizing marijuana would help stem some of the legal “reforms” that Mexico has put in place at the United States’s encouragement. But that assumes the policy is a considered response to the reality, that mass criminality is the cause of mass incarceration and not simply its pretext. There is some evidence that internal drug consumption has risen in Mexico, but none to suggest that the intensification of the drug war was a result of that trend.

The legalization of marijuana in Mexico, moreover, would have no direct bearing on the prohibition of marijuana in the United States, where most of Mexican marijuana ends up. Nor would the legalization of marijuana globally have any direct bearing on the prohibition of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamines, or any of the other substances from which the Mexican drug trade profits. Even the legalization of all drugs everywhere would do little to eradicate the crisis-levels of violence from a country where so-called drug cartels are not merely businesses specializing in specific products, but paramilitary groups with diverse economic pursuits and deep political ties. Extortion, kidnapping, and political violence are just some of the areas into which the narco-mafia has extended its tentacles in recent years. In Michoacán, for example, the Knights Templar may already earn more from illegal mineral extraction than drug-trafficking.