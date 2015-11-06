But acknowledging the hollowness of Instagram doesn’t stop people from continuing to Instagram their lives. Essena O’Neill’s breakdown, however striking, remains somewhat unusual. For the most part, people laugh it off. A Sweet Green ad captures the mood well: “Let’s be real,” the ad reads, “you only go apple picking for the Instagram.” Far from being a point for existential reflection, the fakeness of Instagram has become a good joke. There’s even an implied acceptance of our collective dishonesty, a kind of shrug: Oh well, that’s just the way things are now.

We talk a lot about how social media is changing the world, but how is it changing ourselves? Long before the age of Instagram, media theorist Marshall McLuhan issued a prescient warning: “The basic thing to remember about electric media,” he explained, “is that they inexorably transform every sense ratio and thus recondition and restructure all our values and institutions.” We now make decisions and live our lives for the image. We even feel, on some level, that the picturesque apple picking or latte sipping didn’t happen unless others see us doing it. That is unprecedented. But the question is: Is social media radically reshaping who we are, or does it just provide a new platform for man’s expression of his age-old vanity?

The problem of seeming versus being isn’t a particularly new one. Hamlet, for instance, is obsessed with it: “I know not ‘seems,’” he declares in the opening act. (Hamlet is also, not coincidentally, interested in mirrors and appearances.) Acting, deception, seeming is part of how people live; it cannot be separated out from being, unless you stop being entirely. In this sense, the performances of Instagram are simply our latest forms of deception, another way to choose seeming over being. But it would be a mistake to think nothing has changed. The technologies we create have a tendency to recreate us in ways we cannot foresee. The anti-Instagrammers intuit this, and they don’t like who we’re becoming.

But performances aren’t always a bad thing; indeed, “seeming” is closely correlated with art. For some people, Instagram provides a way to express more honest emotions and states of being, like depression. With washed-out filters and grim expressions, these “depression grams” are, in their way, just as staged as the images of all those #blessed hipsters. But they allow people to perform in a way that feels powerful to them, to show something that they’re often compelled to hide. Amidst all the faux happiness, it can be striking to see people acknowledge and display the less sunny sides of life.

In these instances, Instagram becomes less a search for validation than an invitation to witness—to witness beauty, sadness, or simply what the world looks like, for a moment, through someone else’s eyes. The images are exercises in perspective, and they’re more memorable when they’re idiosyncratic. What really seems to rub us the wrong way about pictures of beaches or coffee is the homogeneity of the images, the 1950’s-like conformity to a certain expectation of what living should look like. O’Neill is right to call out the dangerous deceptions of Instagram. It is tragic, alienating, and ultimately unfulfilling to live in pursuit of the image instead of the experience. And a whole world of people who live like this is an alarming prospect indeed. But that’s not what Instagram has to be. Like so many of our technologies, Instagram isn’t good or bad in itself; its power lies in how we choose to use it.