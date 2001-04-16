Clinton's Senate campaign was a case study in the strange art of calculated blandness.

Clinton's Senate campaign was a case study in the strange art of calculated blandness. But many assumed that, once in office, she would discard the mind-numbing caution that characterized her victory over Rick Lazio. Then came the Clinton exit fiasco: the alleged looting of White House furniture, the Marc Rich and New Square pardons, and the bogus (but still damaging) frenzy over the price of her Manhattan district office. Her unfavorable ratings shot up--one poll showed that more than 60 percent of New York voters thought she "broke the law" or "acted unethically." The New York Observer even demanded that she resign.

She has responded by hunkering down and abandoning any pretense of defining the shape and future of her party. She disappointed party liberals by keeping virtually mum during the fight over John Ashcroft's nomination as attorney general, finally releasing a bloodless statement that Ashcroft's views "are too often at variance with the high principles we seek to embody in the law." She has been a nonentity in the Senate's freewheeling debate over campaign finance reform. She avoids the Sunday morning talk shows and rarely speaks to reporters.

Once upon a time Clinton might have relished a Senate perch from which to offer up grand ideas. "We need a new politics of meaning," she declared to The Washington Post in her heady early days in the White House. The goal, she explained, was nothing short of "redefining who we are as human beings in this postmodern age." But these days Clinton speaks either in vanilla talking points ("I support ... a prudent tax cut that will allow us to pursue our important national values while keeping interest rates down and encouraging economic growth") or grueling wonk-speak ("[W]e can have OSHA initiate rule-making procedures to modify the rule in accordance with the Administrative Procedures Act," she offered on the topic of ergonomics). Gone are the large policy ambitions. When she delivered a brief floor address about health care last month, Clinton could hardly have been more circumspect. She joked that she had once had "an idea or two about how to improve health care in our country" but had learned "the wisdom of taking small steps to get a big job done." So she proposed limited measures like expanding the federal Children's Health Insurance Program.

And rather than associate herself with the large national debates pitting her party against the Bush presidency, Clinton seems almost proud of her newfound parochialism. She tirelessly promotes her eye-glazing economic revitalization plan for upstate New York. (Never mind that the package of tax credits, job-training programs, and Internet-wiring funds for New York has little chance of passing in this Congress.) In the same Senator Pothole vein, there's her bill to name a New York City courthouse after Thurgood Marshall and a burgeoning budget squabble with the Bush administration over historic-preservation funding for Ellis Island. "She clearly knows and understands that she's a freshman," says a top Democratic aide, choosing words carefully.

For Republicans nothing good comes of dealing with Hillary Clinton.

Clinton's Republican colleagues seem strangely relieved. As a senior GOP aide puts it: "She's really made an effort to [lie] low.... She is acting as a nonentity and a nonplayer at this point, and they haven't had to deal with it." That's the way they like it—because for Republicans nothing good comes of dealing with Hillary Clinton. On one hand, attacking her is dangerous (just ask Rick Lazio). "Hillary Clinton the victim means Republicans lose," a GOP staffer recently told The Washington Post. On the other hand, cooperating can be problematic, too. After right-wing Illinois Senator Peter Fitzgerald dared to lunch with her, the Chicago Tribune reported that "members of [Fitzgerald's] conservative base were sputtering mad." Perhaps that explains why twelve Democrats have co-sponsored parts of her upstate plan but only one Republican has—the moderate Olympia Snowe of Maine. Generally, other senators simply ignore her.