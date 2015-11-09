When the Republican National Committee chose Wisconsin to host its fourth Republican debate ten months ago, it seemed an unconventional choice. The Badger state has never hosted a Republican debate. Its late primary, in April, means it will likely play a negligible role in choosing the Republican nominee. Furthermore, Wisconsin has reliably voted blue in presidential elections since 1988. But instead of adhering to more conventional criteria for a debate location, the RNC chose Wisconsin for another reason entirely. It hoped that the setting would showcase a rising star in the party, Governor Scott Walker, whose record supposedly demonstrated how the GOP was translating conservative ideas into successful governance.

Now, that choice seems to have backfired. Not only was Walker one of the first candidates to drop out of the presidential race, but the debate will also highlight the problems that have arisen during his tenure as governor, including a rising deficit. That, in turn, could pose problems for the remaining candidates, many of whom have eagerly endorsed Walker’s approach. In significant ways, the ghost of Scott Walker could be the most important figure on the debate stage come Tuesday night.

The RNC chose Wisconsin to host its fourth debate of the primary season in January, a time when the state—whose largest city, Milwaukee, elected socialist mayors for more than 40 years—looked like a model for conservative governance. Walker had won statewide elections three times in the previous four years, claiming the governorship in 2010, fending off a recall in 2012, and winning reelection in 2014. He had also implemented sweeping conservative reforms—virtually eliminating collective bargaining for public-sector employees and cutting funds for Planned Parenthood—and later in the year would go on to diminish the clout of private-sector unions and outlaw abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy. With his record of implementing conservative reforms even with strong Democratic opposition, he represented all that Republican leaders in Washington—whose caucus was then wracked with petty squabbling and internal divisions over immigration and the deficit—lacked.

A speech at the Iowa Freedom Summit in January—only a few weeks after the RNC chose Wisconsin to host the fourth debate—cemented his status as a darling of the right. Walker reveled in the protests that swept his state after he attacked its public-sector unions, telling the crowd that “someone sent a letter saying they would gut my wife like a deer.” Later, National Journal called it a “dynamite speech” that may have “changed the course of a presidential nominating race.”