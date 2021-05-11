A good television program could give these children and their mothers a lot of help. God knows, little kids watch TV endlessly. For unsettled children, never in one classroom long enough to learn much, it must be one of the few constants of their existence. And TV has advantages over the conventional school. It is impersonal, and therefore it doesn't make children afraid of failing. It demands no answers. Schools usually assume that a child doesn't understand what he can't put into words. Yet most people of all ages know more than they can explain coherently: that is why Scientific American has to hire professional writers to put the findings of brainy scientists into clear English. More than the schools, TV works from children's interests: a program can offer many things without making the absurd demand that the child be equally interested in everything. And, unlike special educational programs for the poor, TV programs bear no social stigma; they are for all children.

One of the most promising things about television, educationally speaking, is how parents take teaching cues from it. You sec this among "Sesame Street's" audience: the show convinces many proud parents that their kids can learn a lot. The trouble is that "Sesame Street's" brand of learning is like school's: passive and sedentary. Children settle into a certain hypnotic, glazed trance when they watch TV, and "Sesame Street" is no exception. In general it is poor pedagogy to keep very young kids sitting like sponges for an hour daily. Some kind of physical or "movement" education on "Sesame Street" would be a welcome relief, perk the kids up, cultivate their formidable talents for physical awareness and self-expression. Preschoolers live in an adult world, but they aren't very good at most of the things that world values. Of course they need to break new ground, develop adult skills, talk better, and ultimately learn to read and write. But it is important that their education also include the things they do best, particularly at home. Otherwise talents atrophy without anyone realizing the loss.

Intellectually, the preschoolers' greatest asset is curiosity. Yet only a few years later many children fail to learn because they have so few questions to ask about the larger world. Many read well enough lo learn a lot from books. If only they had questions to pursue. The boredom is especially acute among certain middle class children: in many a crack suburban school, even six-year-olds are jaded. It is hard to know just why curiosity fades or kids become afraid of questions. Partly, I think, it is because they lose confidence in themselves as independent investigators, or fear the teacher won't like to be pestered with questions. When a baby wants to know something—can the cup make noise, does the radiator move—he acts; an older child usually asks his mother. Both at home and at school, questions get all mixed up with getting attention. There is no easy way out: you can't give a four-year-old a self-directed curriculum through which he discovers "why we breathe." But a program like "Sesame Street" could help by giving kids a sense that the world is an interesting place to investigate, that their questions are worth pursuing.