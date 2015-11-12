One of the most promising things about television, educationally speaking, is how parents take teaching cues from it. You sec this among "Sesame Street's" audience: the show convinces many proud parents that their kids can learn a lot. The trouble is that "Sesame Street's" brand of learning is like school's: passive and sedentary. Children settle into a certain hypnotic, glazed trance when they watch TV, and "Sesame Street" is no exception. In general it is poor pedagogy to keep very young kids sitting like sponges for an hour daily. Some kind of physical or "movement" education on "Sesame Street" would be a welcome relief, perk the kids up, cultivate their formidable talents for physical awareness and self-expression. Preschoolers live in an adult world, but they aren't very good at most of the things that world values. Of course they need to break new ground, develop adult skills, talk better, and ultimately learn to read and write. But it is important that their education also include the things they do best, particularly at home. Otherwise talents atrophy without anyone realizing the loss.

Intellectually, the preschoolers' greatest asset is curiosity. Yet only a few years later many children fail to learn because they have so few questions to ask about the larger world. Many read well enough lo learn a lot from books. If only they had questions to pursue. The boredom is especially acute among certain middle class children: in many a crack suburban school, even six-year-olds are jaded. It is hard to know just why curiosity fades or kids become afraid of questions. Partly, I think, it is because they lose confidence in themselves as independent investigators, or fear the teacher won't like to be pestered with questions. When a baby wants to know something—can the cup make noise, does the radiator move—he acts; an older child usually asks his mother. Both at home and at school, questions get all mixed up with getting attention. There is no easy way out: you can't give a four-year-old a self-directed curriculum through which he discovers "why we breathe." But a program like "Sesame Street" could help by giving kids a sense that the world is an interesting place to investigate, that their questions are worth pursuing.

All children, for example, wonder how their bodies work. They ask "where does food go when its eaten?" "How do we talk?" "What happens if I forget to breathe?" "Sesame Street" has a film on bodies, but it bypasses all such matters. It says exactly what children already know: legs are for running, eyes are for seeing, the stomach is "something like a sack."

Solid interesting information feeds curiosity, providing that children art not obliged to attend to it or to react immediately. Yet on "Sesame Street" children are not so much told about new things as they are taught ways to categorize and rearrange old things. A wheel is a circle, and so is an O, and so is a grapefruit. A horn, a harmonica, and a police whistle are the same because they all make a noise; a banana is different because it's a fruit. A manhole is presented as example of a circle, not as a fascinating, mysterious hole to explore.

Good preschool teachers are dismayed that "Sesame Street" provides so few challenges to children. Its notion of intellectual development is limited to some mechanical operations—learning numbers and letters, pigeon-holing circles, triangles. Nearly every lesson, film, game or puppet skit is repeated over and over so children can learn them by heart. Many kids enjoy singing along and knowing what will come next, and there is a place for repetition on any children's program. But learning to chant a jingle should not be confused with understanding lesson it was designed to teach. Just as kids can memorize the multiplication tables without realizing that 40 is a bigger number than 36, so skeptical parents watching "Sesame Street" say that although the viewers can now count backwards from ten, they don't seem to understand any more about numbers than they did before.

Good teachers, however much they are interested in developing skills, take some of their cues from class. They listen and respond. By contrast, everything that happens on "Sesame Street" planned in advance by adults who stick to the lesson no matter what children around them do or say. A little girl is identifying geometric shape with Susan; suddenly she announces she has a toothache. "Oh, do you?" says Susan, and pushes right on with the lesson. Like the other regular adults on "Sesame Street," Susan always behaves as though she were teaching a whole big class, even when she's huddled with two kids. As Gordon reads a book aloud, two boys get very interested in one particular picture. They want to talk about it, but Gordon drives ahead with the story reading just the same. Children never stop Gordon on the street to ask him a question or joke or get help with a game. Grown-ups initiate everything. And their concerns are trivial. They ask kids what various toys have in common (all the toys—snore—have something to do with transportation). They never ask interesting questions like why do people kiss? Why does it rain? Worse, the adults never leave the children with anything to talk about and develop on their own.

This is exactly what parents don't need. Adults should set the environment for learning, of course. Their job is to introduce children to aspects of the world about which children know nothing. But parents should realize that a child's curiosity is the teacher's most reliable guide, and that teaching that responds to questions and interests is most likely to succeed. In actual fact, most parents are better teachers than they know. A function of good television program would be to build on their strengths as, for example, with all its flaws, a TV program called "Misterrogers Neighborhood" tries to do. If a mother takes her child to the park and they talk about that, "education" is going on. Parents know this, but more would be reassured if the experts would concede that this is more important and enduring than learning the alphabet.

The present generation of preschoolers watches an average of 54 hours of television a week. This must give them an extraordinary exposure to standard adult English and opportunities to see many things that would otherwise remain outside their experience. But on television—and "Sesame Street" is no exception—American children don't come into contact with first-rate things. They need good theater, myths, music, films, rich stories and experiences that provide some standards to set against other experiences. Pete Seeger's occasional appearances on "Sesame Street" left the rest of the shows looking very drab. Why, with people like Seeger and Mahalia Jackson, are there so few good songs for "Sesame Street's" audience to learn by heart?

All this makes it sound as though "Sesame Street" were no fun at all. But it is. The Muppets, the puppet troupe, have extraordinary charm and individuality, and they talk in normal, unaffected human voices. The show is always fast-paced and bouncy; there are a few fine films—a lovely one of a boy exploring a seashore and a nice photo essay on water. Even the best things, however, don't touch strong emotions, or extend fantasy. The camera filts from subject to subject, animal coverings—skin, fur, fish schales—or city noises or rectangles.

Nobody on "Sesame Street" is ever genuinely miserable, terrified or exultant. Ernie, the puppet, is disappointed when the wonderful cooky Monster eats all his cookies, or he's lonely when everyone else is busy, but the problems cure themselves. When Mr. Hooper, the local storekeeper, and Gordon fight about a pile of trash, they make it clear that they aren't really mad, it's just a joke.

All the burlesque and slapstick have one important effect. They make adults (including me) laugh. Adults really enjoy "Sesame Street." An astonishing number - including those without children watch it. This is not without its effect on youngsters: young Bill knows that Mother is pleased if he prefers "Sesame Street" to "Batman." But there is something to be said for "Batman," however reprehensible his moronic violence. "Batman" evokes real emotions and provokes real fantasy. "Sesame Street" doesn't. An excellent illustration of why it doesn't—which is germane to its emphasis on "Reading Readiness"—is the children's literature it puts forth. It's bland beyond description. The lions in the stories Gordon reads are the sort that go to barbershops and eat cake at birthday parties, not the kind that eat up little girls. If Manuel's bird disappears on page 9, it is sure to turn up by page 12. A little of this thinness goes a long way; children need the strong, scary stuff of old English and African fairy tales.