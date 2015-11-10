Consider his policies regarding the Middle East.

On Iraq, Rubio offers old wine in new bottles: first denouncing Obama’s policies as weak and failed, then offering proposals (empower Iraqi Sunnis, push Baghdad to reform, add U.S. spotters to better target ISIS) that don’t differ a great deal from what Obama is already doing.

On Iran, Rubio’s proposed path forward would actually lead us backward, in search of a pre-nuclear deal status quo that is no longer viable. People of good faith from both parties are on both sides of the Iran nuclear deal. But Rubio has pushed his ideas in a notably partisan manner. According to a fundraising letter from his super PAC, Rubio was “one of the first senators” to sign Senator Tom Cotton’s letter to the Iranian ayatollahs—a regrettable episode in which 47 Republican senators sought to undercut a sitting U.S. president in the midst of sensitive negotiations. Even now, Rubio appears unchastened, continuing to repeat the Cotton letter's rhetoric ("let me explain to you our system") and the argument that "this is Obama’s deal with Iran, not America’s deal with Iran,” setting a partisan precedent for discontinuity in the conduct of foreign policy that no aspiring president should want. In August, Rubio said that once in office he would tell the Iranians that the whole deal was illegitimate from the start—he'd then reimpose sanctions himself, and ask Congress to increase them.

Left unanswered—because there are no good answers—are some basic and extremely important questions. After unilaterally ripping up the nuclear deal our European and Asian allies signed on to with President Obama, how does President Rubio expect to bring these same allies along to ratchet up sanctions on Iran? And if international pressure can’t be restored and Iran’s enrichment races forward—as would likely be the case—where does Rubio's policy lead us, and where would he go from there?

Then there’s Syria, arguably the most difficult file in U.S. foreign policy today. It’s hard to see any evidence of a guiding “Rubio doctrine” at work in Rubio’s position, which keeps changing. In 2012, Rubio wavered as to how and to what extent the U.S. and its Arab allies should arm rebels. In early 2013, he called for providing the Syrian opposition with ammunition and intelligence, but not arms. Since late 2013, he has fiercely criticized Obama for failing to enforce his “red line” when he didn’t strike the regime of Bashar al-Assad; Rubio said it caused “reputational damage” and labeled it an instance of “presidential malpractice.” But Rubio actually voted against authorizing that strike when Obama asked for it. He has said, “I have never supported the use of U.S. military force in the conflict. And I still don’t.” And now he’s calling for the use of military force to support a “no fly zone” over Syria.

Syria is a bewildering mess with few good answers. But Rubio’s approach to date does not inspire confidence.

And the problems go beyond the Middle East.

On Cuba—where Rubio’s family comes from—the self-professed candidate of a new generation offers only to restore a policy that failed for 50 years. Meanwhile, Rubio has called for deeper engagement with the other countries in the Americas. His familial ties would present a meaningful opportunity for a deeper connection with the people of the Western Hemisphere. But his chosen policies—a reversal of Obama's position on Cuba and a more polarizing approach to the region’s ideological politics—would deeply alienate many of Latin America’s governments and people. Plus, Rubio is one of just two Republican senators (the other one is Ted Cruz) blocking a distinguished career diplomat from serving as the U.S. ambassador to Mexico. His call for closer ties with our neighbors is undercut by his standing in the way of basic diplomacy with the United States’s third-largest trading partner.

Nowhere is Rubio’s promise of generational change more hollow than on climate change. It’s hard to pin Rubio down, as his position shifts from flirting-with-denial to artful diminishing of the problem (ongoing) to what seemed like a defiant refusal to act (first Republican debate) to a promise to reverse Obama-era regulations that seek to lessen carbon pollution (campaign fact sheet). What is consistent, however, is a lack of urgency in the face of overwhelming scientific evidence of climate-driven disaster, displacement, and destruction, evidence that has been bolstered by numerous warnings from military and intelligence officials. For such a believer in American leadership, on this issue Rubio is disappointingly meek.

In short, Rubio’s foreign policy falls short of his reputation. It’s less visionary, less concrete, more partisan, and more hawkish.

It didn’t have to be this way. Back in 2012, Rubio positioned himself as a foreign policy moderate. He supported Obama’s action in Libya. He supported the notion of talks with Iran. He warned less hawkish Republican colleagues that “if you go far enough to the right, you wind up on the left.”

But then the political winds shifted. The rise of ISIS, the invasion of Crimea, and the mass migration of refugees created a narrative of fear. And Rubio tacked right.

Maybe the political winds will shift again during the general election. And there's certainly time for Rubio to offer a more compelling vision. But now is the time for Democrats to start shining a light on his policies. Rubio can either be a hyper-partisan hawk with neocon tendencies, or he can attempt to steer his party back toward a responsible, bipartisan mainstream. But he shouldn’t be allowed to sell himself as both.

Where Rubio’s policies are nearly identical to the Obama policies he denounces, let’s ask him to explain what he'd do differently. Where his solutions are vague, disjointed, retrograde, or dependent on wishful thinking, let’s ask him to reckon fully with the consequences of what he proposes.

Now, while Rubio’s image is still being cemented, is the moment to draw him out on the shortcomings and contradictions of his policies.