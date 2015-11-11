The staff of the New Republic, led by senior editors Elspeth Reeve and Jeet Heer, is live-blogging the fourth Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night. The event, hosted by Fox Business Network and The Wall Street Journal, begins at 9 p.m., and features the eight candidates polling above an average of 2.5 percent in the last four national polls: Donald Trump, Ben Carson, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, Carly Fiorina, John Kasich, and Rand Paul. A previous undercard debate featured four additional candidates: Chris Christie, Mike Huckabee, Rick Santorum, and Bobby Jindal.