Coronado Feeders, Dalhart, Texas (2012)

Detail, Coronado Feeders, Dalhart, Texas (2012)

Of all human activities, farming— particularly livestock production—has had possibly the single greatest impact on the planet. It consumes 70 percent of all accessible freshwater, occupies about 38 percent of the Earth’s land mass, and is responsible for around 14 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions. In factory farms, urine and manure are stored in “lagoons” that can contain up to 45 million gallons of wastewater and release toxic gases such as ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, and methane. New legislation has made it illegal in several states to film or photograph any part of the factory farm process.