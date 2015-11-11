Even if Donald Trump doesn’t win the Republican primary, he’s already left an indelible mark on the contest by making the issue of immigration the flash point for arguments within the GOP. Immigration was an issue that establishment Republicans wanted to keep under wraps, since it divided the business elite of the party (who favor open immigration) and the much more anti-immigrant base. But Trump has made it impossible to keep immigration on the back-burner, with his fiery warnings about Mexican drug dealers and rapists as well as his calls to build a giant wall.

The most intense moments in the fourth Republican debate all concerned immigration. The more moderate professional politicians, notably John Kasich and Jeb Bush, were much more forthright than before in saying that Trump’s call to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants is inhumane. Conversely, Trump remained adamant, citing Dwight Eisenhower’s policy in the 1950s that led to the deportation of 1.3 million Mexicans.

Trump was careful not to give the name of Eisenhower’s policy: Operation Wetback. Instead he tried to make mass deportation seem almost folksy, unfolding a narrative of how Eisenhower tried at first to deport the immigrants to a place near the border, but they came back. Then Eisenhower allegedly tried, again, but the immigrants came back. Finally Eisenhower sent the immigrants deep into Mexico and they didn’t return. Trump thus turned a horrific episode in American history into kind of fairytale, a mix of the Little Train That Could and the Three Little Pigs.

“We are a country of laws,” Trump insisted.”We need borders. We will have a wall. The wall will be built. The wall will be successful. And if you don’t think walls work, all you have to do is ask Israel.”