A Lady with Spine

Through the record runs another straight-backed figure, her inseparable companion, Susan B. Anthony: "Susan" seemed to be perpetually arriving at the Stanton home, carrying that famous hand-bag always bulging with documents. These cronies never met, we are told, without issuing some sort of a pronounciamento. When the numerous Stanton children were safely in bed, the twain sat far into the night, writing pamphlets and exhortations, plans for legislative campaigns, letters and appeals, contesting inch by inch for the priceless possessions of this generation of women; the right to enter college, to study for a profession, to engage in new industries, own their property and share in citizenship. How they worked! And those heroic journeys by train and wagon and on foot into the backwoods to stir up the people. What if they slept sometimes in rude cabins with mice running over them or sat up in a carriage through the dark, weary hours of night, surrounded by squealing, grunting pigs! They bore it as part of the game and even laughed about it, afterward.

One gathers that there were times when Mrs. Stanton had too much spine, even for her fellow-workers. Most of them favored peaceful, non-resistant step by step measures. When they were afraid of the name Revolution for the suffrage paper, she announced that they might call it the Rosebud if they liked; for her part a revolution in the status of women was exactly what she meant. Again, she showed her caliber by insisting, at a time when respectable people would not consider divorce for any cause, that the question of marriage and divorce was basic in the woman movement. In spite of vituperation, odium, denunciation from friends as well as enemies, she worked persistently for a liberal divorce law. She made her colleagues nervous, too, by demanding that the church cease to be "a terrible engine of oppression, especially for women" and that women be admitted to the ministry and to church offices. In later years, when these her "grave mistakes" were labelled "steps in progress" she reflected "The trouble was not in what I said, but I said it too soon, and before the people were ready to hear it."

It is true, unfortunately, that as we get older we incline to avoid propagandists as the plague. But there was something about Elizabeth Cady Stanton, her vigor, gallantry, humor that makes you suspect that were she here today and handed you pamphlets and tracts to distribute, or bade you canvass from house to house or get up a meeting in Cooper Union, you could not resist her. And when you think of Debs and the Lusk bills, the political prisoners and the loss of free speech, you can't help feeling ashamed of being only a jelly-fish when there was once a lady with such a spine.