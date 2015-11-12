Your cheap roommate Marco Rubio has been leeching Wi-Fi from the pizza place next door.

Dogged by questions over his use of party credit cards during his time as a state representative, Marco Rubio has hit upon an unconventional way to save money. Per an AP piece about his Nevada operation’s, uh, unconventional approach to budgeting: “After noticing a pizza place next to a campaign office had free wireless internet that required a password, a staffer walked over and bought two pieces of pizza and asked for the internet access code.” The campaign then used the pizza parlor’s Wi-Fi for the next three weeks, when they were caught and unceremoniously cut off. Presumably, the campaign has moved its office next door to an Apple store.
