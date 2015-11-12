The Arcade Fire's Will Butler reviewed Grimes's new album and I have no idea what he's talking about.

Here are a couple excerpts from the review by the multi-instrumentalist, who is not his more famous brother Win:

There’s the world music comes from, and there’s the world music creates. Sometimes it’s nice to claim that the world music comes from doesn’t matter, but that’s mostly accurate when the music in question basically comes from your world already. It’s parallel to the idea that you can be a rich white man and not really question white supremacy or general misogyny, but that’s a topic for a different piece.

I appreciate and admire Art Angels. That sounds lame—no, it’s like how Orthodox Jews and devout Mormons get along. “I respect your devotion, and you probably understand me better than, say, anyone else on this F train—but I really, really don’t care that much about your Jesus. High fives on father Abraham, though.”

Here’s the only real takeaway from the review: Under no circumstances should Will Butler write a piece about “the idea that you can be a rich white man and not really question white supremacy or general misogyny.” He should, however, continue to write songs about ISIS.