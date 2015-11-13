Every once in a while, something passed underneath the apartment building, and the entire complex would shake vigorously from its foundation. The first time I felt it I leapt to my feet, prepared to grab the dogs and bolt down the stairs and out into the street. It stopped after a few seconds. Ten minutes later it happened again. After the third time, I stopped getting up.

A while ago, an acquaintance told me about a party she went to, thrown at some townhouse on the Upper East Side by some young musician who’d been invited to look after it while its owners were on extended vacation. The musician had his friends over to drink cheap wine in the air conditioning, and everyone spent a little while romping around the house in delight—admiring the marble bathrooms and polished banisters, marveling at the size of the kitchen island, looking around the carefully-appointed living room, and saying things like “Fuck, this is amazing.”

After a while though, she said, the amazement soured. For reasons they didn’t quite understand, everyone began to get angry at the house, which now seemed obscene. They left hating it, and returned to their own cramped apartments, which they also hated.

It has been widely written that the generation to which I belong will never reach the prosperity achieved by our parents. It also has been widely written that in New York, as in many American cities, young, educated people are no longer able to live in the neighborhoods that once belonged to youthful, artistic aspiration. Displaced by those with the wealth that it’s now impractical and a little gauche even to desire, we go where we can, displacing others in turn. The summer I lived in the loft, The New York Times proclaimed that Crown Heights, a Brooklyn neighborhood notoriously divided over gentrification and cultural ownership, was “having a moment”—young professionals had arrived, bringing with them new condo developments, boutiques, and other hallmarks of the “new Brooklyn retail experience.” The tone of the piece was generally congratulatory, though the Times noted also that the “moment” was driving up real estate prices so quickly that longtime residents were forced to leave.

It’s unclear where one can live comfortably, affordably, and ethically in New York. Aspirational house-sitting offers the privilege of ignoring the dilemma altogether in the same way that buying vintage allows some people to feel better about indulging in fur—you’re just making sure someone else’s objectionable consumption doesn’t go to waste, which makes you basically a humanitarian hero. Some people turn this into a habit, and then into a kind of lifestyle. “You’ve got to talk to K,” one friend told me, referring to another writer. “She’s always bouncing from one empty rich person’s apartment to the next. I don’t think she’s ever had her own.”

It’s parasitic and vaguely creepy to inhabit someone else’s life because it seems preferable to your own; to drink the Chablis gathering dust in their wine cellar and place your small toiletry bag next to their stock of maxi pads. It’s invasive to sleep among other people’s underwear and old receipts and spend your evenings avoiding eye contact with the portraits of their children. It is also, I think, the most literal experience of New York: stepping into someplace grand that doesn’t belong to you and never will, maintained largely at your expense and at the greater expense of those far worse off than you. Here, you find yourself displaced in the home of someone who displaced someone who displaced the person before that and so on, and you pretend that this stint on the lucky end of the spectrum—like your stints on the unlucky end—isn’t just a story you’ll tell someday but an essential piece of knowledge that will help you understand the big picture, if you ever see it. New York attracts the ones who never got over make-believe. It keeps the ones who can stand it when they find out the lie.

When August came, my friend and I vacated our borrowed apartments. We were both relieved to go, though I was moving to a windowless room above a 99-cent store in Brooklyn and she was leaving the city altogether. On my last morning, I took the dogs for a walk past the Standard Hotel, where a handful of people sat outside reading the paper behind tinted glasses, and then I climbed down into the subway to go home, my next rental. This apartment, where I still live, resembles the loft not at all. It’s over a subway tunnel, though, and many times a day it shakes and shakes and shakes.