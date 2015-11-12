George Saunders, author of zero novels, is working on a novel.

In an interview with the novelist Jennifer Egan, the renowned short story writer revealed that his follow-up to last year’s smash success, the Chipotle bag essay “A Two-Minute Note to the Future,” will be something that could only be printed on a very, very large bag. Although he’s keeping details close to the vest (as “a mojo-protection move”), Saunders told Egan that the book is set in the 19th century, has a “supernatural element,” and “although it’s ostensibly ‘historical,’ it actually feels more like a sci-fi story than anything I’ve ever done before.” Saunders has had mixed success with longer forms in the past—of his three novellas, The Brief and Terrible Reign of Phil is terrific, but Bounty and The Very Persistent Gappers of Frip, not so much—but this is still an exciting development. In other George Saunders news, he reviewed $1,000 socks with Carly Rae Jepsen in T Magazine for some reason.