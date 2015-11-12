Even Charlotte Brontë can’t escape her embarrassing teenage poetry.

An ambitious 77-line poem she wrote when she was 17 years old has been discovered written inside a book that was formerly owned by her mother, which has immediately inflated the value of the book to £170,000, or $250,000. It’s probably because the book—The Remains of Henry Kirke White by Victorian poet laureate Robert Southey—is all but forgotten that no one ever thought to look in it before. Still, even diehard fans of Brontë may find the poem—set in the fantasy world, Angria, that she and her siblings created as children—less gripping than her more famous work.