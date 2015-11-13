There’s a moment in the 1987 film Dirty Dancing when Max Kellerman, owner of Kellerman’s Mountain House, a family resort in the Catskills, reminisces about the long history of his establishment. “Bubbah and Zeda serving the first pasteurized milk to the boarders, through the war years when we didn’t have any meat, through the Depression when we didn’t have anything…You think kids want to come with their parents and take fox-trot lessons? Trips to Europe, that’s what the kids want.” It was the best summation of the slow decay of the region that had begun during the time when Dirty Dancing was set, in 1963, and had nearly finished by the time the movie premiered in the late 80s. “It feels like it’s all slipping away,” Kellerman concludes. It’s a speech that serves as one of those schmaltzy looks back at early 1960s innocence that filmmakers were so fond of in the 1980s, but it also perfectly summed up the uncertain future for a region that established the all-American vacation destination.

The Catskills: Its History and How It Changed America is a sprawling new history of the mountain range that sits about 100 miles from the mouth of the Hudson River, where in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, European immigrants and American Jews, many experiencing financial prosperity for the first time, spent the warmer months at resorts, summer camps, and bungalow colonies during an era when many leisure spots were closed to them. Kellerman’s was modeled partially on Brown’s, one of many enormous hotel complexes in the “Borscht Belt,” which flourished from the 1920s to the 1970s. It was a time that helped reshape American entertainment for a new age and also saw American Jews rise from second-class citizens to a new, albeit still uncomfortable, position of acceptance. Brown’s decline began in the late 1960s; by the 1980s, most of the area’s largest hotels had closed, and in 2012 the abandoned Brown’s burned to the ground, a fulfillment of the fictional prophecy of Max Kellerman. The rise and slow fall of the Catskills mirrored what Americans had come to expect out of their leisure time, with warm beaches and hot deserts and fancier resorts replacing the family-owned businesses in the mountains. But for American Jews in the twentieth century, the creation of the Catskills was as necessary as the leaving of it.

Although there had been Jews living and owning property in the region since 1773, when a lessee known as “Jacob the Jew” took control of land near Woodstock, it wasn’t until the nineteenth century that those who had escaped the shtetls of Eastern Europe made their way first from Ellis Island, then through crowded New York City streets, and finally to the region’s peaceful farms, an area similar to their homeland. In 1883, the Hungarian-born Charles Fleischmann, founder of Fleischmann’s Yeast, (“the present-day equivalent of an industrial, biotech empire,” explains a Fleischmann descendant) purchased 60 acres of land, thinking the mountain air would be good for his respiratory problems. While the Catskills boasted plenty of mountaintop hotels that were popular among people of means, they were reserved for “the Wall Street and Tammany Hall power brokers who partook of the rarefied Victorian elegance at the Christian resorts.” The gentile hotel owners banded together, producing a sort of gentleman’s agreement summed up in 1877 by the owner of the Grand Union Hotel, Judge Henry Hilton (no relation to the hotelier), instituting the rule that “no Israelites should be permitted to stop at this hotel.” Several more hotels followed suit with similar slogans: “No Hebrews Need Apply” and “Jews and Dogs Are Not Welcome.”

The Mohonk Mountain house maintained a Christians-only policy and shared information about guests with other Catskills hotels. Stephen Silverman / Alfred A. Knopf

By the turn of the century, a new sign would start to appear outside of up-and-coming hotels: “Dietary Laws Observed.” As Jews slowly started to buy up inexpensive property in the area, families realized they could make a living by entertaining fellow Jews who couldn’t afford to move out of the city, but who wanted a little time to relax in the country. The Grossingers owned a popular Lower East Side restaurant that served kosher food, and like Fleischmann before him, Selig Grossinger, suffered from fatigue living and working in the city and saw the Catskills as the perfect place to resettle. Grossinger was of more modest means than the wealthy Fleischmann, and he purchased 35 acres of land in the town of Ferndale, moving his entire family to a landscape that looked just like his birthplace in the Austrian Empire.