Obamacare markets opened for 2016 enrollment on November 1, and more people signed up the first week than did over the same period last year, Bloomberg reports.



Math is making it difficult to claim the law has failed. In the first quarter of 2015, the uninsured rate fell below 10 percent for the first time in decades. But there are still flaws. This year, the employer mandate required businesses with more than 100 employees to offer insurance, but the sign-up rate is very low.