It all comes down to union efforts to secure their status politically, according to Dissent contributing editor and frequent labor writer Richard Yeselson. “These days, if a Democratic incumbent (on either the local or national level) says most of the right things about labor, the union will endorse that candidate even if there is an ostensibly more leftwing candidate in opposition,” Yeselson explained in an email, “that’s because unions, weaker than ever, are terrified of losing their clout with the likely winner.” Yeselson pointed out that betting safe is something of a tradition for unions even when their circumstances are not particularly compromised, noting that “even at their most powerful in the immediate postwar period, many labor leaders—having been unable to stop passage of the anti-union Taft-Hartley Act, decisively win major strikes, or reach an accord with business—worried that unions needed the government buttressing in order to maintain their power. Unions thus mostly endorsed incumbent Harry Truman, rather than the leftist third party effort of Henry Wallace.” Some observers were critical of the decision, but Yeselson noted it “wasn’t much different than the ones made today: don’t pick a candidate or a party you don’t think is going to win.”

This does not mean all unions are unwilling to risk a bet on a candidate with uncertain prospects. National Nurses United has long been a highly politically active union, lobbying for a Robin Hood Tax, which is a proposed financial transaction tax on Wall Street that would be used to fund various universal social programs. Among its reasons for supporting Sanders, the NNU lists a series of issues not entirely limited to the nursing profession, including opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the Keystone XL pipeline, and support for tighter regulations on Wall Street and increased climate protection. For unions with political goals that transcend the direct professional concerns of their members, candidates like Sanders, with unique political platforms, might be worth the gamble.

Nonetheless, upsets do occur. The International Association of Fire Fighters, for example, came close to endorsing Clinton, but balked at the last moment over disagreements between leadership and rank-and-file members. Political tides, too, can shift endorsement plans. In 2008, Las Vegas’s Culinary Union finally endorsed Barack Obama after his bitter campaign fight with Clinton, during which it was unclear how the union would decide. Some of the union’s staff recall the the endorsement controversy as akin to a “civil war battle,” a testament to the stress on unions to bet smart, as well as to the pressure on candidates to present themselves as the best bet.

Which is ultimately the grand irony of the race for union endorsements. The more endorsements a candidate can accrue, the likelier his or her victory appears, which can encourage other unions hoping to build a rapport with the candidate most likely to succeed. Increasingly compromised by political campaigns against organized labor, unions are smart to try to secure relationships with the leaders who will ultimately decide their fate—but until the unions themselves have stable footing, they will remain at a disadvantage when it comes to choosing the candidates they would prefer, all things being equal. This tension between shrewd political maneuvering and popular support likely explains why so many members of unions officially endorsing Clinton show up on Sanders’s labor supporters list.

As the primary season progresses, several more surprising endorsements could emerge—but the best outcome for unions may well be the election of a candidate who would lower the stakes on the betting game altogether.