In 2008, a new drug then known as PLX4032 was under study for metastatic melanoma—the malignant mole. Melanoma, when widespread, was almost invariably fatal, and there had been no drug that really worked in this condition, although the standard treatment is a drug called dacarbazine, approved years ago by the FDA. Frankly, everyone who has cared for patients with melanoma and treated them with dacarbazine knows it really doesn’t work.

PLX4032, on the other hand, was producing startling results. Part of a new wave of targeted treatments now being developed, PLX4032 was a drug that, for the first time in my memory as an oncologist who treated advanced melanoma patients for 40 years, produced good quality responses in most patients who got it. The majority of patients responded to it, and a substantial number went into complete remission. And it was safe—much safer than dacarbazine. No one had seen a drug do this before in melanoma. It was prolonging survival and providing a better quality of life with few of dacarbazine’s side effects. (You might ask why dacarbazine was approved in the first place. At the time, it showed promise, but not much. Yet because there was nothing else, it was approved. But unless someone figures out a new way to use dacarbazine that makes it effective, it has had enough years of testing to indicate that, by itself, it is nearly worthless.)

Despite the promising results with PLX4032, in 2009 the FDA required the company that owns it to do a trial in which some patients got the drug and others got dacarbazine. This was both absurd and unethical. In a New York Times article about the drug, some doctors expressed concern about doing this, but they were going along with it nonetheless. I can tell you one thing: no one working in the field who had this disease or had a family member with this disease would have allowed himself or his loved one to be randomized to the dacarbazine control arm. I sure wouldn’t have. In good conscience, you would have to say to the patient, “In my experience, dacarbazine almost never works and has bad side effects, but PLX4032 has been showing excellent and useful responses with minimal side effects. Is it okay with you if we give you dacarbazine?” I think I know what the answer would be.

Why was the FDA doing this? Under the Kefauver-Harris Amendment, or “Drug Efficacy Amendment,” of 1962, proof of efficacy was to be determined in “adequate and well controlled trials.” The act mentions only the use of historical controls— that is, data from previous studies. The amendment did not require new randomized controlled trials, as people often think. The requirement for these new trials—often an unnecessary impediment in early drug trials—was added by the FDA in its interpretation of the regulations.