As he prepares for the second Democratic Party debate, the most important questions Bernie Sanders has to ask himself are existential ones: What is the purpose of his campaign? Is it a symbolic crusade to raise the visibility of progressive economic issues and push the frontrunner Hillary Clinton to the left? Or is Sanders, as he and his campaign sometimes claim, “in it to win it,” and trying to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for the presidency.

Sanders claim that his goal is to “run to win” but his own actions belie that argument. Given his bold stance as a democratic socialist, and his often fiery rhetoric, Sanders has been far more successful than he might have hoped, but he still lags far behind Clinton. According to a recent Huffington Post poll, he sits at 31.7 percent, nearly 25 percentage points behind Hillary, who sits at 56.1 percent. Given Clinton’s formidable lead, Sanders’s only hope for actually winning involves convincing Hillary voters that they have to switch to him. And while he has turned somewhat more negative in the last month, it would entail running a far harsher campaign than Sanders has been willing to run so far.

During the first debate, it was noticeable that Sanders kept his speechmaking guns trained on Wall Street, but refused to make the plausible argument that Clinton is the candidate of big business. Sanders has also avoided playing up other potential weak areas for Clinton, such as her foreign policy hawkishness (which many in the Democratic base might be wary of) and also the character issues revealed in her handling of the email controversy that engulfed her. In fact, Sanders went to the other extreme, acting not as Clinton’s rival but as her advocate and protector. In the most memorable moment of the first debate he declared, “The American people are sick and tired of hearing about your damn emails.”

Hillary Clinton could hardly have asked for a better argument on her behalf than Sanders’s declaration that, “We have massive wealth and inequality. It’s cost us millions of decent jobs. The American people want to know whether we’re going to have a democracy as a as a result. Enough of the emails. Let’s talk about the real issues facing America.”