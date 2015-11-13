Michie and Warhol therefore blend somatic life-writing with what they call metabiography: the story of how they started researching Scharf in the first place, and their fantasies and frustrations as they travel between archives, attempting to shape his records into a narrative. Here again they inhabit their roles as critics of Victorian literature, reveling in all the material details familiar from realist fiction of the period, but wanting that detail to settle around a recognizable plot: marriage plot, Bildungsroman, ascent through the class system. Each of the chapters in Love Among the Archives takes one of these plots as its starting point, and shows how Scharf’s life, or at least the record of his life, fails to match up.

Michie and Warhol first try out the marriage plot, dominant narrative of the Victorian novel and something that, they acknowledge, they were eager to find in Scharf’s life. Scharf never married. He lived with his mother and aunt until they died. There are no expressions of sexual or romantic feeling in his papers, towards men or women. His biographers start off by asserting that the absence of sex from his records “brings to the foreground other bodily experiences… we can focus on eating, drinking, walking, physical pain, reactions to heat and cold, sketching and the physicality of writing”.

Michie and Warhol’s desire for romantic desire gets the better of them, and they begin to comb through his diaries for a love interest.

But their desire for romantic desire gets the better of them, and they begin to comb through his diaries for a love interest. After identifying and dismissing several female candidates, Michie and Warhol conclude that he was gay, and pick out one of his small circle of male friends as the most likely object of his affections. Jack Pattisson, two decades younger than George, was the most regular visitor to the Scharf household, both alone and in the company of others. He appears in the diaries as “faithful Jack”, cheerful and sociable, willing to play card games and word puzzles with Scharf’s mother, and frequently staying the night.

At the end of every year, Scharf wrote in his diary a summary of the previous twelve months, and it is in these entries that he comes closest to anything approaching emotion. On December 31, 1862, he noted that Pattisson was “my equal in cordial spirits”, and two sentences later that “As I wrote [the name] Pattisson the clock struck twelve”. “There is something romantic, maybe even a little obsessive, about George’s noting the coincidence of the act of writing that name and the change to the New Year,” the academics point out. When Jack sends George a note telling him that he is engaged to be married, and George records this in his diary, they see in the brevity of the diary entry the suppression of intense emotion. Many of their conclusions about Scharf are based on this kind of extrapolation, which they call “strong close reading” and others might call wishful thinking. At least they show their workings, and confess to their wish for Scharf to have loved and been loved.

Elsewhere, there isn’t even enough material for them to form a hypothesis. Why did George Scharf arrange to move house with his aunt and his mother without informing his father of their plans, leaving him behind in their old home? Try as they might, Michie and Warhol can’t come up with a convincing explanation for this extraordinary behavior. They admire Scharf’s sketches and his ability to authenticate and curate paintings but, literary critics rather than art historians, they cheerfully sideline this in their eagerness to understand his position in the class system of late 19th-century England. Yes, he regularly visited the country houses of two noblemen—but did he do so as servant, colleague, or close family friend? Michie and Warhol admit that the mysteries here are small, but they feel their unsolveability no less keenly for that smallness. What did Scharf and Lord Sackville say to one another on their many walks in the hops garden?

The biographers rejoice when they come upon a sketch Scharf made of Lady Mary Stanhope in a boat with two female friends. Lady Mary was the daughter of Lord Stanhope, one of the founders of the National Portrait Gallery. Scharf worked closely with Stanhope and often stayed in his house, rearranging his portrait collection and discussing matters relating to the Gallery. In the boat sketch, Lady Mary is reclining, asleep, face tilted upwards. The intimacy of the depiction suggests a relationship closer than that between a young woman and her father’s lower-class colleague. When Michie and Warhol pick out in the curves and folds of her dress the words “with love, GS”, they conclude exultantly that Scharf was a beloved friend of the Stanhope family, valued for his company as well as for his professional expertise. Not long afterwards, they present their findings at a conference of Victorian Studies and one of their friends points out that “with love” might actually read “black lace”, and the “GS” shapes might not be letters at all, but simply curls meant to give a sense of that lace.

Michie and Warhol place this anecdote at the end of Love Among the Archives, in rueful acknowledgement of all that remains unknown. Though they have experienced excitement, joy and even love (for Scharf and for each other) among the archives, they know that the “payoff” of their years of research is “transient and equivocal”, the process of moving from archive to archive one of “evermore reduced expectations”.

While there’s a poignancy to this, theirs is an essentially comic tale, one that, in the hands of different authors, you can imagine forming the basis of a campus novel or a Geoff Dyer-like memoir. Though Michie and Warhol write themselves into Love Among the Archives in a way seldom seen in biographies or works of scholarship—we see them taking breaks for tea and cake, as well as thumbing through the archives—they never quite relax enough to take center-stage. Good scholars to the end, they remain in their subject’s shadow, unwilling to give themselves the particularity and interiority that they long to find in Scharf. Love Among the Archives is a better biography because of this unwillingness, but two half stories only almost make a story.