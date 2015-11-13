"How stupid are the people of Iowa?" asks Donald Trump.

And so begins another round of speculation that this, at long last, is the moment that signals the end of Trump’s presidential campaign, a wild, glorious self-immolation in which Trump not only questioned the intelligence of Iowa’s voters—who had the temerity to push his rival Ben Carson to the top of the state’s polls—but also kind of compared Carson to a pedophile. If the end is nigh, perhaps we’ll best remember Trump’s campaign by this surreal scene at a rally in Fort Dodge, with Trump flapping his belt buckle around to mock Carson’s now-famous story about the belt buckle that miraculously prevented him from stabbing his friend in the stomach.

But will Trump’s supporters care? So far they haven’t been troubled by much.