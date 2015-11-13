Mitt Romney’s buddies won’t let go of the dream of just … one … more … presidential run.

According to the Washington Post, Romney’s friends (aka the GOP establishment) are so scared of anti-establishment frontrunners Donald Trump and Ben Carson that they’re trying to convince Romney to let the dogs out and run for president for a third time.

According to other Republicans, some in the party establishment are so desperate to change the dynamic that they are talking anew about drafting Romney — despite his insistence that he will not run again. Friends have mapped out a strategy for a late entry to pick up delegates and vie for the nomination in a convention fight, according to the Republicans who were briefed on the talks, though Romney has shown no indication of reviving his interest.

Of course, there’s nothing to suggest that Republican primary voters are waiting for a candidate like Romney. If anything, as Jeet Heer pointed out sarcastically on Twitter last night, the success of Trump and Carson suggests the opposite is true. The move to draft Romney doesn’t seem to really be about Romney, who increasingly looks like an antiquated Republican candidate. It’s about an increasingly desperate GOP establishment.