People with nothing better to do are protesting New York's decision to ban daily fantasy sports games.

Earlier this week, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman ordered DraftKings and FanDuel to stop taking bets in the state. Daily fantasy games “cause the same kinds of social and economic harm as other forms of illegal gambling,” Schneiderman said, and are “it is clear that DraftKings and FanDuel are the leaders of a massive, multibillion-dollar scheme intended to evade the law and fleece sports fans across the country.”

There’s mounting evidence that DraftKings and FanDuel aren’t great for consumers—only a tiny minority of elite players earn meaningful amounts of money playing on the platforms and until recently employees of DraftKings were allowed to play on FanDuel (and vice versa), possibly giving them an unfair advantage. But that hasn’t stopped 300 people from protesting Schneiderman’s decision outside his office in New York this morning.

Alternating chants of "we are penn state" and "no more fascist police state" #FantasyForAll — David Hill (@davehill77) November 13, 2015

Judging by reports, the protest is ridiculous. Especially so when one considers that it was organized by “Fantasy Sports For All,” which was founded by the “leading providers” of daily fantasy—presumably DraftKings and FanDuel. The protesters are fighting for the rights of these two large corporations—and the privilege to continue giving money to them and getting very little in return.

