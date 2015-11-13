You are using an outdated browser.
Republicans are more confident in their candidates' ideas than Democrats, baffling new Gallup poll confirms.

This would be news to Republican presidential hopeful John Kasich, who was so distressed by the whimsical incoherence of his party’s ideas during last Tuesday’s debate that he was forced to repeatedly interrupt his fellow candidates. But America’s Republican electorate for the most part is pretty pleased with the plans being floated by the GOP presidential wannabes. Democrats, meanwhile, have their doubts. It is up to you to decide who is the more out of touch in this scenario.

Elizabeth Bruenig

Elizabeth Bruenig is an opinion writer at The Atlantic and a former reporter-researcher at The New Republic.

