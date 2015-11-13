You are using an outdated browser.
Would you pay to have a tech company break up with your boyfriend via text?

(Or girlfriend?) Well, then you might be interested in the Breakup Shop

Related: You’re probably also a bad person, but that’s no biggie. You’re hardly alone in that regard, humans being what we are.

Here’s the tagline for a link to its job application page, which I’m not sharing: “Become a heartbreaker.” Creativity!

A list of the services provided by this new “disruptive” company, from Vice’s Motherboard:

    • A breakup email for $10
    • A breakup text for $10
    • A standard breakup letter for $20
    • A custom breakup letter for $30
    • Or a breakup phone call starting $29 (you can pay more to rush the order)

Don’t use this company. Because, like the song says, breaking up is hard to do. Or at least it should be.

Theodore Ross

Theodore Ross is the Executive Editor of The New Republic magazine.

