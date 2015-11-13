Would you pay to have a tech company break up with your boyfriend via text?

(Or girlfriend?) Well, then you might be interested in the Breakup Shop.
Related: You’re probably also a bad person, but that’s no biggie. You’re hardly alone in that regard, humans being what we are.
Here’s the tagline for a link to its job application page, which I’m not sharing: “Become a heartbreaker.” Creativity!
A list of the services provided by this new “disruptive” company, from Vice’s Motherboard:
- A breakup email for $10
- A breakup text for $10
- A standard breakup letter for $20
- A custom breakup letter for $30
- Or a breakup phone call starting $29 (you can pay more to rush the order)
Don’t use this company. Because, like the song says, breaking up is hard to do. Or at least it should be.