In fact, the trendy plant is itself a trend, repeated throughout history. Plants have periodically been a conduit for society’s most powerful consumptive urges, and those urges have often been even more powerful than they are in the current succu-mania.

For example, in the seventeenth century, the Dutch fell so rapturously in love with tulip bulbs the flowers were treated as stock futures. Special vases were designed to best display the flowers, and people invested their life’s savings in a tulip market where a single bulb was worth the same as a large house. In 1637 the bubble burst and some investors were left bankrupt or in debt. Tulipomania now enjoys a healthy afterlife as a dire warning about speculation in economics textbooks. (So far, I don’t think anyone other than nursery owners is investing her life savings in succulents.)

A detail from Jan Brueghel the Younger’s Satire on Tulip Mania, c. 1640, showing tulip buyers as monkeys. Wikimedia

Then, there was Pteridomania: “fern madness,” which gripped Victorian England with the strength of a highly infectious disease. “Pteridomania affected men, women, and children of all classes throughout the British Isles, the Empire, and America,” writes Sarah Whittingham in Fern Fever: The Story of Pteridomania. Landowners feared hoards of fern robbers, and by 1906 fern collectors had done such damage to the countryside that the counties of Devon and Somerset enacted laws prohibiting the uprooting of wild ferns except “in small quantities for private or scientific use.” Fern designs crept into wallpaper and textiles, china patterns, and paper goods. You could send a fern-adorned Christmas card to your fern-loving friends, or impress with a green silk fern-covered dress, accented with a fern-shaped jeweled broach.

A Victorian Christmas card decorated with ferns.

Succulents have not quite reached the level that ferns once attained, though you can buy watercolor prints of echeverias and laser-cut plastic necklaces in the shape of prickly pears (I know because I have one). But it is not a coincidence that both our contemporary capitalist system and our tendency towards fads are inherited from the Victorians. Trends—even ones involving plants—are driven by the bandwagon effect and intensified by the market.

“When people are free to do as they please, they usually imitate each other,” wrote the philosopher Eric Hoffer in 1954. When you see many people with succulents (or ferns, or tulips) you want succulents, too. One psychological explanation for this is the human tendency towards observational learning, which can lead to an “information cascade.” Instead of actively analyzing the pros and cons of a decision (to buy a succulent, or not to buy?) you look at what others have done, and how it has worked out for them (that person sure looks content with their succulent!). This can lead to localized conformity, where everyone in a school or a suburb or a country starts to resemble one another in terms of behavior.

The internet has complicated local conformity because it allows people to sort themselves by sub-culture rather than geographic location; makeup trends, for example, hopscotch back and forth between South Korea and America via YouTube stars. Looking at a thousand photos of succulents online will eventually convince you that you want a succulent, too, especially once they start showing up around you in real life.

Like many other trends, succu-mania began in California. For a long time California’s high-end landscape designers favored English-style cottage gardens, a green status symbol amidst a desert. Although succulents had been popular as easy houseplants, “the general perception of succulents among the gardening public was that they were a poor man’s plant, that they were common, they weren’t what a sophisticated gardener wanted,” said garden writer Debra Lee Baldwin.

A decade ago the mood began to shift. Baldwin noticed landscape designers using succulents to mimic the stark lines of contemporary homes. This wasn’t the first time in history designers were so inspired: Early twentieth-century architects felt that cacti and succulents were the only plants to really complement their sensibilities—a break from the more romantic plants favored by the Victorians. “The Modernist seized on the Cactus because of its strange shape,” says a 1931 issue of House & Garden magazine. “In Germany, where the Modernist movement in architecture and decoration appear to thrive, the indoor winter garden of Cactus and succulents is commonplace.”

Inspired by what she saw, Baldwin published a book in 2007 called Designing with Succulents. To Baldwin and her publisher’s surprise, Designing with Succulents spent 19 weeks as the bestselling gardening book on Amazon. From there, powered by the internet, succu-mania spread across the country.

The simple explanation for the explosion of succulent popularity is the same feedback-loop of supply and demand that fuels any trend, but there might be deeper, scientific reasons at work as well. In the 1970s, researchers in Pennsylvania found that hospital patients with a view of trees had faster recovery times and needed significantly less pain medication than those facing a wall. Since then, other studies have shown that proximity to indoor plants increases productivity and fosters creativity. In an age when more and more people are moving into cities, houseplants help soothe urban ennui.

Succulents may also be appealing to another biological instinct: Some grow in a spiral pattern that follows the Fibonacci sequence, which is mathematically related to the Golden Ratio. Fibonacci spirals are closely related to fractals, never-ending patterns formed by the repetition of a single shape. (“If you divide a fractal pattern into parts you get a nearly identical reduced-size copy of the whole,” explains Wired.) A Swedish study published this year concluded that viewing naturally-formed fractals provoked alpha activity in the brain—neural oscillations that indicate a “wakefully relaxed state and internalized attention.” It’s interesting to note that ferns, that source of Victorian mania, grow following a fractal pattern even more closely than succulents.

Gaze deeply into the Fibonacci spiral of this Aloe polyphylla. Jean/Flickr

But the fundamental appeal of succulents may have nothing to do with science—and more to do with our inherent laziness. Succulents are the closest plant to plastic, and you really have to try for it to die. For a millennial obsessed with authenticity in this pre-apocalyptic age of the Kardashians and social media, there’s nothing better. I barely have to remember to water my succulents; they survive in spite of me. I get to feel like I am somehow connected to the earth with minimal effort. Blossoms fade after a few weeks, kitchen herbs freeze if they’re left next to a frosty window, but succulents live on.

Maybe I’ve been brainwashed by homogenous consumerism, the internet, or hypnotizing fractals, but I love my succulents. I don’t mind that I may be mocked like the fern-hunters before me. I just like coming home, in the dead of an East Coast winter, to little pots of green and a slice of the desert sun.