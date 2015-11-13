Could you live in this 302-square-foot apartment?

No, not that glorified closet on The Worst Room. This micro-unit, designed by the firm nARCHITECTS, is the result of a city-sponsored competition to design a micro-unit building that humans could live in comfortably.

Since the project was launched in 2013, there have been lots of virtual renderings and architectural plans to be seen. The public even got a micro sneak peak via this video. But now, New York magazine has actual photos of the model unit.

It’s bright, airy, and (let’s be honest) probably puts your current digs to shame.